Wow, Who Could Sean Duffy Possibly Want To Rename Penn Station For?
The U.S. Transportation secretary wants money for Penn Station — and he wants the facility renamed.
By Dave Colon
2:01 PM EDT on July 23, 2026
Dave Colon is a reporter from Long Beach, a barrier island off of the coast of Long Island that you can bike to from the city. It’s a real nice ride. He’s previously been the editor of Brokelyn, a reporter at Gothamist, a freelance reporter and delivered freshly baked bread by bike.
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