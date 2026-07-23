Thursday’s Headlines: All About Us Edition

Yesterday was a slow news day … for the mainstream media, but we were bringing you the news you need. So instead of a long lead-in to today’s headlines, let’s just focus on some of our great stories you might have missed:

We introduced you to the owners of the King Souvlaki truck, who now support the bike lane they once opposed.

We gave you a bike’s-eye view of the new bike exit and entrance ramp on the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge.

We revealed that the NYPD is still completely capable of writing criminal summonses against cyclists, undermining Jim Walden’s latest lawsuit.

We let you know that the city’s plans for making Canal Street safer are a bit … narrow.

And we let you in on the latest Citi Bike scandal.

Other outlets can’t touch that. But they tried — oh, they tried: