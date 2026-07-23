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Thursday’s Headlines: All About Us Edition

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12:01 AM EDT on July 23, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines: All About Us Edition
Today's headlines is a funhouse mirror.

Yesterday was a slow news day … for the mainstream media, but we were bringing you the news you need. So instead of a long lead-in to today’s headlines, let’s just focus on some of our great stories you might have missed:

  • We introduced you to the owners of the King Souvlaki truck, who now support the bike lane they once opposed.
  • We gave you a bike’s-eye view of the new bike exit and entrance ramp on the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge.
  • We revealed that the NYPD is still completely capable of writing criminal summonses against cyclists, undermining Jim Walden’s latest lawsuit.
  • We let you know that the city’s plans for making Canal Street safer are a bit … narrow.
  • And we let you in on the latest Citi Bike scandal.

Other outlets can’t touch that. But they tried — oh, they tried:

  • We were happy to see that amNY properly covered the city’s bus lane groundbreaking on Fordham Road yesterday, pointing out that Council Member Oswald Feliz opposed a full busway last year only to come back now and say that the Mamdani administration was only giving the Bronx “crumbs.” (He still opposes the watered-down bus lane, which is not a crumb, but a bona-fide service improvement for tens of thousands of low-income commuters, but why quibble?)
  • Speaking of buses, Britain’s new prime minister is already delivering the good stuff. (The Guardian)
  • Are Uber drivers also Uber employees? A Brooklyn judge will decide. (amNY)
  • Meanwhile, a federal judge paused implementation of a law that would bar Uber and Lyft from deactivating drivers without advance notice. (The City Reporter)
  • We mentioned it yesterday, but the Brooklyn Paper also jumped on the carnage that occurred in the borough over the weekend.
  • Lithium-ion battery fires are up, but fatalities are down. (amNY)
  • There’s a scam taxi service in town. (NY Post)
  • Brooklyn Borough Hall station is spiffy again after a $106-million renovation. (Gothamist)
  • The Mamdani administration has a new economic development team — an old hand and a progressive holding the leash. (NYDN, NY Times)
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Photo of Gersh Kuntzman
Gersh Kuntzman
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

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Today's Headlines

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