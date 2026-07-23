Thursday’s Headlines: All About Us Edition
Before we get to the news, let's talk about what a great job Streetsblog is doing.
12:01 AM EDT on July 23, 2026
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.
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More from Streetsblog New York City
Mamdani’s Charter Panel To Speed Up Outdoor Dining Process by 75%, Bus and Bike Lanes by 33%
Outdoor dining needn't take eight months to approve, Mayor Mamdani's government reform commission says. Now voters can decide.
July 23, 2026
‘It’s Predatory’: Citi Bikers Had Nowhere to Park in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday
There was nowhere for Citi Bike riders to park in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday — and little, contractually, that the city can do about it.
July 23, 2026
Alarmingly Narrow Bike Lanes Are Coming to Grand and Canal Streets
Bike advocates said the paths will provide a critical crosstown connection in Lower Manhattan, but urged DOT officials to think bigger.
July 23, 2026
NYPD Still Writes Criminal Summonses To ‘Reckless’ Cyclists After Mamdani Policy Change
It's a revelation that undermines an already specious lawsuit seeking to reinstate a crackdown that is clearly still happening.
July 23, 2026
‘It’s a Great Bike Lane’: King Souvlaki Abandons Astoria Lawsuit Fight
Astoria's King Souvlaki food truck is embracing the 31st Street protected bike after previously backing a lawsuit to stop it.
July 22, 2026