Monday’s Headlines: Fun With Trains Edition

The New York City Transit Museum is one of our favorite institutions in town, so we wanted to help the old trainyard celebrate its 50th anniversary by sharing news that it’s rolling out a new app filled with fun activities.

For instance, head to Grand Central Terminal and take photos of different spots in the fabled depot to win rewards at different stores and restaurants at the station. Or take a picture at all 50 scavenger hunt stops (obviously, they’re all within a half-mile of a train station) to win prizes.

And if you don’t want to roam the city, use the app for quizzes about New York City’s transit system or take selfies in a photo booth with transit-related themes.

Check it out here.

In other news from a very busy weekend:

More people are clamoring for the city to create more green space on the Manhattan side of the Queensboro Bridge. (Patch)

Driverless Waymo taxis are safer than regular drivers … but they still pull over in bike lanes. (Momentum)

Cops are hunting for a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn ( ) and in the Bronx (Streetsblog).

And there was more carnage in Brooklyn after two drivers collided and one of the car drivers jumped a curb, killing a pedestrian. (WPIX)

The Victory Boulevard bus lane remains in limbo. After a judge ruled that the city could start the project, the Staten Island plaintiff filed new paperwork seeking a work stoppage. We’ll figure it out this week. (SI Advance)

Council Member Phil Wong wants the cops to prevent street takeovers by rogue drivers, reported QNS — and hours later, a cop was injured in just such a takeover ( , WPIX).

The MTA is still defending its third straight summer of G train work, and the Daily News is happy to make the case.

Chicago is cracking down on delivery companies that block bike lanes. (Chicago Tribune)

It was nice to see former Economic Development Corporation President Andrew Kimball back in the game — especially seeing him follow our story about the benefits of greenways with an op-ed in the Daily News.

The Monitor Point project in Greenpoint got the greenlight from the Council late last week. (Hell Gate)

Brooklyn reformers are going to try to oust Democratic Party leader Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn in favor of on livable streets issues. (The City Reporter)

The Uber driver whom wigmaker Miriam Yarimi slammed into on Ocean Parkway when she killed three members of the Saada family in 2023 is suing. (NY Post)

The Times’s coverage of the World Cup on Sunday focused on an ugly stadium in New Jersey. Our coverage focused on how the beautiful game made our city better.

Speaking of the finals, finally, we were sorry to see Argentina play such a below-average game in Lionel Messi’s final World Cup cap, but we were happy to see that fans of La Albiceleste were at least able to make it to the game without getting killed by Jersey drivers: