Cops Seek Hit-And-Run Driver Who Injured 4-Year-Old Girl Outside Bronx Playground
Aicha Camara was hit around 4 p.m. near the Longfellow Playground in the Longwood section of the Bronx.
By Sammy Sussman and Emily Smith
5:31 PM EDT on July 17, 2026
Sammy Sussman joined Streetsblog in May 2026 as law enforcement report after successful stints at New York Focus and The New York Times. In 2019, he interned on a team that won a Pulitzer.
Emily Smith is a graduate student at the Craig Newmark School of Journalism at CUNY and a member of the Streetsblog Summer Specialist Class of 2026.
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