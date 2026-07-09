Thursday’s Headlines: Bus Man’s Holiday Edition

Obviously, the big story on Wednesday was Mayor Mamdani’s multi-pronged effort to speed up buses. Everyone — the Times, Streetsblog, Daily News, Gothamist — had the first-day story at the 4 a.m. embargo.

In second-day action, of course, The Post never met a long-suffering bus rider with whom it could empathize, and saw a better bus plan as a conspiracy against drivers. Curbed got an interview and bus ride with fast bus czarina Elizabeth Adams. And America’s Sweetheart Dave Colon looked at the challenges ahead.

In other news: