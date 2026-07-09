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Thursday’s Headlines: Bus Man’s Holiday Edition

It's like a day off when we get to cover a great bus announcement. Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on July 9, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines: Bus Man’s Holiday Edition
Mayor Mamdani held a six-minute timer to demonstrate how quickly buses would arrive. Photo: Michael Appleton/Mayor's Press Office

Obviously, the big story on Wednesday was Mayor Mamdani’s multi-pronged effort to speed up buses. Everyone — the Times, Streetsblog, Daily News, Gothamist — had the first-day story at the 4 a.m. embargo.

In second-day action, of course, The Post never met a long-suffering bus rider with whom it could empathize, and saw a better bus plan as a conspiracy against drivers. Curbed got an interview and bus ride with fast bus czarina Elizabeth Adams. And America’s Sweetheart Dave Colon looked at the challenges ahead.

In other news:

  • The Daily News is the latest outlet to follow our exclusive about a crash involving a driver for a top NYPD official and a teenager over the weekend in Chinatown.
  • Newsday is the latest outlet to point out how hard it is to get to a Met game via public transit.
  • Hey, West Side Rag, the Post called and it wants its completely ill-fitting frame back!
  • It is still amazing to all of us here at Streetsblog how a group that claims to fight for street safety never addresses, or even spares a single word about, the dangers of cars in our city when its leaders pen an amNY op-ed.
  • Speaking of carnage, when are we going to do something about this unsafe form of transportation that never went through any community engagement process (yes, I’m talking about the car)? (ABC7)
  • Car carnage in Jersey. (NY Post)
  • Meanwhile, a woman was injured by an e-bike rider in Central Park. (West Side Rag)
  • This kind of thing would never happen if the Brooklyn Bridge cables were a bike lane, too. (NY Post)
  • Here’s a thankless job: Being Mayor Mamdani’s triple cantilever czar. (Gothamist)
  • This Daily News op-ed cited Streetsblog’s coverage of super-speeding cop James Giovansanti to call for stepped-up traffic enforcement by the NYPD.
  • Amtrak’s Andrew Byford was on NY1’s Inside City Hall.
  • Great urban minds think alike. We looked at the Supreme Court’s precedent-setting, but flawed, 1926 Euclid ruling earlier this year. Well, Southern Urbanism finally followed up.
  • The one good use of autonomous cars: Saving rural bars. (The Critic)
  • Check out the nice new crosswalk in Tribeca. (Tribeca Citizen)
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Photo of Gersh Kuntzman
Gersh Kuntzman
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

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