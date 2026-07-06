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BREAKING: Police Driver Left Scene As Cyclist Writhed In Pain After Incident: Video

The video shows a cyclist on a Citi Bike writhing in pain next to an unmarked black Chevy suburban with flashing emergency lights.
1:53 PM EDT on July 6, 2026
BREAKING: Police Driver Left Scene As Cyclist Writhed In Pain After Incident: Video
Video still from Sal Greco of a cyclist writhing in pain from a crash involving a police driver. Photo via Sal Greco

A police driver allegedly struck a cyclist early on Sunday morning in Chinatown and then left the scene, according to video posted on X by former cop Sal Greco that has prompted an internal investigation inside 1 Police Plaza.

The video shows a cyclist on an electric Citi Bike writhing in apparent pain on the pavement next to an unmarked black Chevy suburban with flashing emergency lights on Madison Street near Market Street. A traffic enforcement agent is on the scene, but allows the driver of the vehicle with emergency lights to turn and leave.

It’s unclear what happened seconds before the video starts — or even who caused the crash — but both the witness and the person filming the scene identified the driver as a police official.

“It was that cop! Go get that cop!” a witness yelled at the traffic agent in the video, which was taken by a driver a few cars behind the police vehicle.

“I just saw it! The cop hit the man off the bike!” added the driver who recording the video.

But other commenters under the video disputed the witness accounts.

Another bystander asked the driver for the license plate number. The plate, KYS7065, has only two parking tickets on its record, according to city data.

Greco’s status as a former cop is relevant to understanding the video, in that he claims the vehicle whose driver caused the crash is one of only a tiny number of such trucks issued to the highest-ranking NYPD officials.

“There are reportedly only two or three of these vehicles in the entire NYPD, and they are typically assigned to high-level executives or the Police Commissioner’s detail,” Greco claimed.

An NYPD spokesperson said the agency is aware of the incident and has opened an internal investigation. The spokesperson said the NYPD would provide additional information later today.

Local businesses said on Monday that they had been approached by an individual asking for security camera footage who said he was investigating a hit and run.

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Photo of Sammy Sussman
Sammy Sussman
Sammy Sussman joined Streetsblog in May 2026 as law enforcement report after successful stints at New York Focus and The New York Times. In 2019, he interned on a team that won a Pulitzer.

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Bicycle Crashes | Bicycle Safety | NYPD

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