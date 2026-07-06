BREAKING: Police Driver Left Scene As Cyclist Writhed In Pain After Incident: Video
The video shows a cyclist on a Citi Bike writhing in pain next to an unmarked black Chevy suburban with flashing emergency lights.
1:53 PM EDT on July 6, 2026
Sammy Sussman joined Streetsblog in May 2026 as law enforcement report after successful stints at New York Focus and The New York Times. In 2019, he interned on a team that won a Pulitzer.
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