Friday’s Headlines: Riding the Green Wave Edition
The Mamdani administration is bringing the "Green Wave" to three more Manhattan corridors. Plus more news.
By David Meyer
12:01 AM EDT on May 8, 2026
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.
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