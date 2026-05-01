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Friday’s Headlines: Super Speeders in the Times Edition

The New York Times gets in on the "Stop Super Speeders" story — with a nod to Streetsblog. Plus more news.
12:01 AM EDT on May 1, 2026
Friday’s Headlines: Super Speeders in the Times Edition
NYPD officer James Giovansanti as he arrived to work at the 120th Precinct on Staten Island recently. The cop has racked up hundreds of speeding tickets. Photo: Gregory P. Mango

The New York Times got in on the Stop Super Speeders action on Thursday, giving much-needed attention to the campaign to get speed-limiter technology installed on vehicles with 16 or more speed camera tickets in a single year.

The content of the story should’ve been familiar for Streetsblog readers — the Times prominently featured Manhattan mom Emma Thebault, whose harrowing run-in with a recidivist speeder was first reported by Streetsblog reporter Sophia Lebowitz on April 9. The Gray Lady also gave a nod to Streetsblog’s exposé on NYPD Officer James Giovansanti and his more than 500 automated camera tickets since 2022.

Streetsblog Associate Editor J.K. Trotter will discuss his reporting on Giovansanti — and the reaction to it from the NYPD and official New York — on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show on Friday. Tune in around 10:40 a.m. to hear Trotter dish.

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is according to Hell Gate the person holding up the passage of the Stop Super Speeders Act. Heastie insists he won’t entertain the legislation during budget negotiations, but Gov. Hochul reiterated her desire to see the bill passed in response to the Times’ coverage of the issue.

“I’ve got a plan to crack down on super-speeders and make New York City safer,” she posted on X on Thursday. “Let’s get it done.”

In other news:

  • And if you’re setting your calendar for upcoming events, our editor, Gersh Kuntzman, will lead a talk with the “War on Cars” co-hosts Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon on Wednesday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. The trio will talk about Goodyear and Gordon’s book (with Aaron Naparstek), “Life After Cars,” which is a mega-hit. Check it out at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation branch of the New York Public Library in Midtown. Info here.
  • UPS is New York City’s top-ranked corporate bus lane blocker — but does the company even care? (The City)
  • The City Hall delivery worker hub can’t open until ConEd turns on its power. (Documented)
  • “Nobody needs to stay home because the World Cup is happening”: The MTA will add service during the World Cup. (amNY)
  • Elected officials representing Brooklyn’s Broadway corridor want the street “fixed,” but their asks don’t go that much beyond potholes. (PIX11)
  • Here’s a brief history of Park Avenue from the New York Groove.
  • Some Brooklynites think DOT’s proposals for Grand Army Plaza don’t reclaim enough space from motor vehicles. (Grand Army Gazette)
  • Bushwick Inlet is now open to the public! (Lincoln Restler via X)
  • City Council Member Althea Stevens wants to bring NYC Ferry down the Harlem River. (PIX11)
  • And finally, this is the person City Council Speaker Julie Menin put in charge of oversight of the Fire Department:
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Photo of David Meyer
David Meyer
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

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