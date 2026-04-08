Wednesday’s Headlines: You Had One Job Edition

It’s a comfort station without a toilet.

Sorry, but you won’t see this grizzled (and small-bladdered) editor joining the lovefest over yesterday’s ribbon-cutting at the new deliverista rest stop next to City Hall — and it’s not because I’m still pissed about the four years of Adams administration dithering.

No, I’m outraged that the first delivery worker hub was built without a toilet for hard-working deliveristas — who are often denied bathroom privileges at the very restaurants where they pick up food for customers.

Yes, I know that plumbing isn’t easy. But is it too much to ask that a facility for delivery workers have … facilities?

But that’s how it is in late stage capitalism: App companies make millions on the backs of these workers, but the workers are mostly left to fend for themselves. Or as some smarter economist than me probably said, capitalism is good at privatizing the profits because it’s also good at passing along the underlying infrastructure expenses to the public.

The Times had a much more charitable view of the quickly built — and good-looking — rest hub. The City and amNY ran the press release. Gothamist pointed out that the hub isn’t even open yet — it still needs an electrical hookup.

In other news:

Speaking of old newsstand sites, the West Side Rag reported on the reopening of an actual newsstand.

It’s over.