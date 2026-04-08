Wednesday’s Headlines: You Had One Job Edition
If you build a comfort station, it should have a toilet. Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on April 8, 2026
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.
Read More:
More from Streetsblog New York City
Hochul’s Insurance Push Follows Uber’s National Playbook — As The Company Spends Big on Her Re-Election
Gov. Hochul is raking in cash from Uber as she follows its state-by-state playbook to erode the rights of car crash victims.
April 8, 2026
Upper West Siders Beg DOT For A ‘Low-Traffic Neighborhood’
Manhattan Community Board 7 asked the DOT to explore a pilot program in the district aimed at redirecting outside traffic away from local streets.
April 8, 2026
With Waymo Testing Halted, We Have A Rare Chance To Get Ahead of the ‘Driverless Revolution’
Two experts say we don't have to fear AVs, but we do have to prepare for them so we don't repeat the mistakes of the past.
April 8, 2026
EXCLUSIVE: Mamdani Creates ‘Curb Management’ Office at DOT, Seeking Order From Chaos
Better management of this vital public space is needed for broader public uses such as safe deliveries, outdoor dining and containerized garbage pick-up.
April 7, 2026
Cycle of Rage: Wrong-Way Driver Reveals Wrong-Way Approach To Street Safety
Another day, another driver with a long record of recklessness nearly killing a man yet not suffering any punishment at all.
April 7, 2026
Comments Are Temporarily Disabled
Streetsblog is in the process of migrating our commenting system. During this transition, commenting is temporarily unavailable.
Once the migration is complete, you will be able to log back in and will have full access to your comment history. We appreciate your patience and look forward to having you back in the conversation soon.