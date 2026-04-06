Monday’s Headlines: Citi Bike’s New Feature Edition

Have you noticed the wacky rubber attachment on the handlebars of some electric Citi Bikes?

We did, so we reached out. It turns out that Citi Bike is finally adding cellphone mounts so that customers don’t have to hold their phones will navigating their trip or searching for a dock.

The phone holder, the Lyft-owned company told our reporter Max White, will allow riders to keep two hands on the handlebars at all times (natch), but also address one of the most-requested features.

For now, phone holders are just a pilot feature on about 10 percent of the company’s e-bikes, but Lyft assured us that it is evaluating the pilot in hopes of an expansion of what it told White is a “genuine safety improvement.”

We agree. The last thing we want to see is some bozo fiddling with his phone while on a ride, amirite?

Mr. Met would never do this … or wouldn’t he?

In other news from the weekend (and Friday):