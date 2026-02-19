Thursday’s Headlines: Set Our Calendar Edition

The next four weeks are setting up to be the World Cup tournament of the livable streets movement. If you want to hang with the cool kids of street safety, you'll want to write down all these events:
- Today — like right now — tickets are on sale for the annual Public Space Awards hosted by our friends at Open Plans. The event itself is on Thursday, April 23, at the Brooklyn Winery at 61 Guernsey St. in Williamsburg, but if you want to make sure you get in, buy your tickets now by clicking here. Enticement? This year's "Clean Streets, Clear Sidewalks Award" is going to Council Member Shaun Abreu for advancing trash containerization.
- On Monday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m., the City Council will have a hearing on "Pedestrian and Transit Accessibility" during and after the big winter storm. It's at 250 Broadway. (Streetsblog readers get in for free!)
- On Tuesday, Feb. 24, "The Power Broker Live," the other comedy show about Robert Moses at Caveat on the Lower East Side, will have its second episode (don't worry if you missed the first one). The topic of comedian Ben Tumin's show will be the history of Moses's highways, the creation of Riverside Park, and the destruction of the waterfront. Streetsblog readers can get $10 off the ticket with the code NOMOREHIGHWAYS. Get tickets here.
- At the same time on the same day, WNYC is hosting the Moses-themed talk, "What to do with the BQE?" It's at 7 p.m. at the Greene Space on Charlton Street. Info here.
- March 3 is Super Bowl Tuesday for the livable streets crowd because the Council Transportation Committee will convene to discuss a host of important topics, such as outdoor dining and the Streets Master Plan. Streetsblog will have full team coverage (and readers get in for free!). For info, click here.
- And later that same night, our friends at Open Plans will join Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso for a discussion on jumpstarting the "low-traffic neighborhood" revolution, which we've written about so many times. Get all the information here.
- And don't forget the book talk with "Second Avenue Subway" authors Dan McNicol, Bill Goodrich, and Patrick Cashin on Thursday, March 12 at 8 p.m. at Book Club Bar, 197 E. Third St. in Manhattan. RSVP here.
All of these events, and so much more, are on the Streetsblog calendar. Have you checked it out recently? You should.
In other news:
- Clean-up time: Drivers will finally have to move their cars — alternate-side rules are in effect. (Gothamist)
- The NYPD is a rogue operation, a federal monitor said. (Hell Gate)
- The FAQ podcast covered the "A Better Billion" report in support of a massive expansion of the subway system. (We had it last week.)
- Work will resume next week on the Gateway Tunnel now that the Trump administration has released all the withheld funding. (NYDN, amNY)
- Advocates for expanding Fair Fares weren't satisfied with Mayor Mamdani's budget. (amNY)
- Did the slow removal of snow contribute to this fatal crash? And will it come up at the aforementioned Council hearing? (NYDN)
- Falling ice definitely played a role in slowing down the G train. (NYDN)
- Speaking of snow removal, Gothamist asked the question we asked two weeks ago: Why doesn't New York follow Montreal's lead?
- See it: A New Jersey driver nearly wiped out an entire family. (NY Post)
- Daily News legend Rocco Parascandola had a great story about an NYPD cop who drove drunk and got into a crash — and ended up letting his dogs out of the car ... and both of them got hit by other car drivers! It's a remember: Don't drive. And if you drive, don't drive drunk. And if you drive drunk, don't open the back door of the car to release your traumatized dogs into traffic.
- If this scaffolding were in the Olympics, it would take the gold. (West Side Rag)
- When delivery workers talk about the dangers of their job, it's not merely an academic exercise ... as Los Deliveristas Unidos leader William Medina found out earlier this month when a car driver struck him, causing severe injuries and totaling his moped. (Documented)