Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Buses

Opinion: Mamdani Must Do More Than Just Undo the Mistakes of Eric Adams

Mamdani deserve credit for the quick wins, but there's only so much he can accomplish by reversing the mistakes of Eric Adams.

12:04 AM EST on February 17, 2026

Original photo: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office with the Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

Mayor Mamdani’s commitment, announced on Friday, to improve bus speeds on Fordham Road by 20 percent may give some Streetsblog readers whiplash: In 2019, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio made a similar commitment to improve bus speeds citywide by 25 percent. De Blasio failed, and bus speeds didn’t budge.

Mamdani deserves credit for notching early wins by reversing his predecessor's car-first mistakes — first on McGuinness Boulevard in January, and now on Fordham Road and Ashland Place and in Flatbush and Midwood. But simply restoring projects that were stalled, truncated or abandoned under Mayor Eric Adams won't help the new mayor achieve his campaign plank of fast buses, let alone streets that are the "envy of the world."

Let's look at Fordham Road first. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, de Blasio promised to create new bus priority projects to take advantage of the pandemic “space dividend.” He called it the “Better Buses Restart” and the “Red Carpet to Recovery.” One of those projects was Fordham Road.

Initially, the city Department of Transportation floated a one or two-way busway, with limited automobile access for local deliveries, trucks and pick-ups and drop-offs.

City surveys found 70 percent support from locals for the busway design. Then the backlash started: Bronx Council Member Oswald Feliz and leaders of well-connected businesses and institutions (run by people who lived outside of the borough) asked new Mayor Eric Adams to delay the project, citing concerns about spillover traffic.

DOT watered-down the plan to create "off-set" bus lanes — that is, bus lanes that are in the middle of the roadway instead of along the curb, where they are frequently blocked by double-parkers. Adams ended up kiboshing that, too

That same “offset” bus lane design is what Mamdani announced on Friday. The announcement failed to live up to his promises on the campaign trail, where he explicitly cited for a “Fordham Road busway” while attacking Adams for neglecting bus riders, who are on average the lowest income of the city’s commuters.

Riders Alliance, which backed the mayor in the election, called him out for the reversal and refused to attend Friday's press conference.

DOT now implies it was always reluctant to do a busway due to spillover effects on traffic (and other bus routes) on nearby streets. What role politics played in that reluctance is between agency officials and their maker. But even if the concerns about spillover traffic are legit, those concerns should be cause to do more, not less.

It’s hard not to feel that, on Fordham Road at least, Mamdani followed the same playbook as his predecessors: Open the door to something ambitious, then let the windshield perspective of powerful business interests — or the DOT "Deep State" — chip it away until you land on an alternative with fewer winners and losers.

But there are many losers here: Roughly 130,000 people take a bus on Fordham Road every day — and they are victims of the mayor’s deference to DOT. Buses run slower than 4 mph on some of the segments where DOT considered installing a busway. A 20-percent increase in speed only gets you to 4.8 mph. That’s an improvement, but it’s hardly "fast."

Bus experts Annie Weinstock and Walter Hook estimate that offset bus lanes only improve bus speeds by around 7 percent. If that’s how things land, and Mamdani is true to his word, he'll have to instruct his DOT to put some form of a busway back on the table. But that’s a whole lot of steps for a mayor who campaigned to speed up buses while promising a "new era" of governance.

There are many ways that Mamdani may disappoint his base because he can't convince the governor or the legislature to fund some of his agenda. But he has no excuse when it comes to surface transportation: The mayor is essentially an elected dictator when it comes to street design. All he needs paint, signage and political will.

The good news is that Mamdani's team hasn’t shied away from committing to meeting the Streets Master Plan’s unprecedented benchmarks — a commitment the new mayor reiterated on Friday.

But Mamdani must do so much more than reverse Mayor Adams's failures. At this point in de Blasio’s first term, DOT had already put out a 42-page Vision Zero "action plan."

Hopefully DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn is hard at work with his team cooking up a similarly broad vision for bus service.

Millions of riders depend on it.

David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Bike Lanes

Manhattan Panel Pans DOT Plan for Unprotected E. 17th St. Bike Lane

Community Board 6 voted overwhelmingly to support a protected bike lane over DOT's unprotected proposal.

February 17, 2026
Jersey City

Jersey City Shows Why NYC Needs a Real Chief Public Realm Officer

New York City's smaller neighbor was able to make big streetscape changes by centralizing planning for public space under one role.

February 17, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: (Parking) Space … The Final Frontier Edition

Let's start raising revenue by charging a tiny fee for drivers to store their cars in the public right of way! Plus other news.

February 17, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Presidents’ Day Edition

We're honoring the Presidents of the United States today, but let's do so with a little news roundup, ok?

February 16, 2026
Fordham Road

Rider Advocates Snub Mamdani’s Event After Mayor Opts Against Fordham Busway

Riders Alliance criticized Mamdani for eschewing the city's "original" busway plan that he campaigned to implement.

February 13, 2026
Zohran Mamdani

DE-ADAMSIZATION: Mamdani Restores Multiple Street Redesigns Killed By Eric Adams

The new mayor turns the page on four frustrating years of Eric Adams killing crucial street projects.

February 13, 2026
See all posts