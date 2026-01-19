MLK Day Headlines: Transit Dignity Edition

We're taking the day off today to honor Martin Luther King Jr., as well as to remember the great civil rights leader as someone committed to helping working people get around with dignity.

As he once said, "Public Transportation — buses, subways, trains, and more — are a genuine civil rights issue.”

If you want a deeper dive on MLK's support for first-class buses, we recommend this essay from The Ability Center.

We'll be back on Tuesday with more news, but let's at least give you some weekend transportation headlines to chew on:

More public restrooms across our city?

Relief for all New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/TYJZCLVIF8 — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 17, 2026

And it's worth reminding the public that since Mamdani's slip last week in supporting Gov. Hochul's scandalous effort to make drivers pay less for the damage they cause, Hizzoner hasn't had a stumble, so the Mamdani-O-Meter was back at four as of the end of Sunday: