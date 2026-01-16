Skip to Content
Friday Video: Remember When Central Park Was Actually Dangerous?

Streetfilms legend Clarence Eckerson reframes the debate about Manhattan's premier green space in just 45 seconds.

12:03 AM EST on January 16, 2026

Central Park used to be truly a terror.

|Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.

There's been a lot debate lately about whether Central Park is safe for pedestrians because there are some e-bike riders using it to get around the city safely.

Well, Rip Van Winkle called and he wants to tell you something: You have no clue about how dangerous Central Park used to be.

Thankfully, we have at our disposal Clarence Eckerson and his 25-year, 45,000-hour archive of footage from the Bad Old Days of New York City. The Streetfilms auteur stitched together some old footage from the days when car drivers had free rein in Central Park, and the two minutes of unembellished footage will make your hair stand on end.

Play it at full volume to get the full effect of the noise and horror of a park filled with cars:

Streetsblog

This piece was the work of the Streetsblog staff.

