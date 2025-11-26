Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Talking Headways Edition

It's always better to bike, as we found out during last night's commute. Plus other news.

12:04 AM EST on November 26, 2025

This was 5 p.m. in Manhattan.

Check out the info board that greeted us last night when all we wanted to do was hop a Brooklyn-bound A or C from Canal Street. There was no C, and that A train that was supposed to come in 12 minutes remained 12 minutes away for way more than 12 minutes.

So we hopped an uptown C to West Fourth and then caught a Coney-bound F ... which naturally went express because of all the residual delays, so we had to walk the last half-mile in the rain.

And we weren't alone. WPIX reported that the A, B, C and D lines were all having problems due to an electrical problem uptown. Regular riders of those lines are used to it (but that doesn't make it any easier).

It's a reminder: It's always better to bike.

In other news from a slow news day:

  • Streetsblog gets action: After our Associate Editor J.K. Trotter called out Council Member Vickie Paladino for not being serious about street safety in the wake of the Malba Menace-and-Mingle, we were happy to see the Queens Republican join the fight for safe streets, saying that her constituents would support "traffic circles, speed bumps, and islands placed in the area to prevent incidents like this from happening again." So will Paladino? Let's see. (CBS2)
  • If your city ain't fixed, Hoboken! (Philly Inquirer)
  • Mayor-elect Mamdani is already cleaning house at City Hall. Apparently, he doesn't need help figuring out where the bathrooms are. (The City, NY Times)
  • Speaking of the incoming mayor, TA is hawking a great T-shirt to celebrate his retort when a woman accused him of being a socialist. (TA Gift Shop)
  • You gotta move fast to snap up these holiday deals! The Department of Transportation sent out a press release at 10:04 a.m. yesterday alerting the public to a trove of commemorative street signs that had just been posted for sale. Within seconds, they were all sold out. On the plus side, more "limited-release" signs will be offered today, Friday and Monday when you click here:
My computer screen four minutes after I received the DOT press release.

