Wednesday’s Headlines: Talking Headways Edition

Check out the info board that greeted us last night when all we wanted to do was hop a Brooklyn-bound A or C from Canal Street. There was no C, and that A train that was supposed to come in 12 minutes remained 12 minutes away for way more than 12 minutes.

So we hopped an uptown C to West Fourth and then caught a Coney-bound F ... which naturally went express because of all the residual delays, so we had to walk the last half-mile in the rain.

And we weren't alone. WPIX reported that the A, B, C and D lines were all having problems due to an electrical problem uptown. Regular riders of those lines are used to it (but that doesn't make it any easier).

It's a reminder: It's always better to bike.

In other news from a slow news day: