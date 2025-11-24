Monday’s Headlines: Cartoon Bromance Edition

A lot of pixels were set into motion this weekend dissecting the very temporary Oval Office bromance between two Queens men, so we won't waste your time recapitulating how President Trump was gracious (for whatever reasons suited him at the time) and how Mayor-elect Mamdani was equally gracious (for all the obvious reasons, not the least of which was "scrambling" the MAGA brain, as the Times put it and getting the president to admit that it's perfectly OK to call him a "fascist," as CNN reported).

You can click on other websites for the overview. But we were mostly concerned with the Streetsbloggy topics that were discussed in the Oval, like:

The detente apparently lasted just a few hours. On Saturday, just a few hours after the two most important leaders in America met in Washington, their respective police agencies clashed on Canal Street over counterfeit vendors.

Frankly, it's hard to know who knew what when. According to ABC7, amNY and the Daily News, the NYPD and busted some vendors of allegedly counterfeit goods. Then ICE showed up and the NYPD withdrew. (ICE arrested one person.)

The Post played up ICE officials' ire over the way the NYPD carried out its mission, which is to police public space in New York. ICE also questioned the city's decision last month to arrest, charge, process and ultimately release a suspect under city law.

We raised some issues last month about the implications of these battles of the badges on public space, but they will likely continue after Jan. 1, Oval Office lovefest or not. Indeed, Mamdani held his ground on New York's sanctuary city status on Sunday, the Post reported.

In other news from a busy weekend: