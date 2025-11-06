Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Mayoral Post-Mortem Edition

Give us this for one day at least: The livable streets movement elected Zohran Mamdani. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EST on November 6, 2025

That was some party.

|Photo: Emily Lipstein

We said it all day: The livable streets movement elected Zohran Mamdani.

Sure, armies of Socialist volunteerchiks, immigrant aunties, renters, Bronxites and so many others filled his winning coalition (as this nice Times video shows), but don't neglect the role played by bus riders, bike riders and YIMBYs in getting the Queens Assembly member over the finish line in first.

People were breaking it down all over the socials, but three things stood out: Public transportation users clearly backed the mayor-elect:

Zohran Mamdani's focus on public transportation - and on affordability in general - paid off in a big way. Lots of fascinating insights in this map (free link)www.nytimes.com/interactive/...

Stefanos Chen (@stefanoschen.bsky.social) 2025-11-05T15:26:21.123Z

And Mamdani won 56 percent of election districts that have a majority of renters, according to the awesome map created by the CUNY Graduate Center:

Map: CUNY Graduate Center

And he did great with Black and Latino voters:

In other positive election news:

  • Former N.J. Gov. Jim McGreevey — who snubbed StreetsPAC NJ — and Council member James Solomon — who did not — will end their mayoral race in a Dec. 2 runoff. (NJ.com)
Good wood.
  • The biggest upset of the night was the defeat of anti-safety Bronx Republican Kristy Marmorato by Shirley Aldebol, who had been endorsed by StreetsPAC. (NYDN, Gothamist)
  • The Post's superb wood — "The Red Apple" (pictured) — sold out all over town in minutes yesterday morning. (NY Post)
  • Hell Gate offered its "winners and losers" list — with an illustration that took inspiration from The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk.
  • While several other papers hyped inchoate fears of Jewish New Yorkers, The City celebrated with Muslim voters.
  • The Times offered a list of "six ways" Mamdani could improve New York — one of which, raising subway speeds, he has no control over at all. If you want a real list of what Mayor Mamdani really should do on transportation, stick to the experts at Streetsblog:
Yes, the Times editorial board thinks the NYC mayor can speed up subway cars.Credit: NY Times

In non-election news:

  • Outrage: He did the crime — killing a kid with his car and fleeing — but he won't do the time. (Queens Eagle)
  • Man, someone should do something about those exploding e-bikes — and by that we mean cars. (NY Post)
  • Some (not the NY Post) are calling it the Republican War on Thanksgiving — but don't expect to get an easy flight to see your family this holiday season, or vice-versa.
  • From the assignment desk: Next Thursday, Queens Community Board 9 will decide whether it wants the car-free, park-like Freedom Drive in Richmond Hill to become a regular dangerous road again. For info, check out the agenda on Reddit. The meeting starts at 7:15 p.m.
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

