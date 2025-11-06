Thursday’s Headlines: Mayoral Post-Mortem Edition

We said it all day: The livable streets movement elected Zohran Mamdani.

Sure, armies of Socialist volunteerchiks, immigrant aunties, renters, Bronxites and so many others filled his winning coalition (as this nice Times video shows), but don't neglect the role played by bus riders, bike riders and YIMBYs in getting the Queens Assembly member over the finish line in first.

People were breaking it down all over the socials, but three things stood out: Public transportation users clearly backed the mayor-elect:

Zohran Mamdani's focus on public transportation - and on affordability in general - paid off in a big way. Lots of fascinating insights in this map (free link)www.nytimes.com/interactive/... — Stefanos Chen (@stefanoschen.bsky.social) 2025-11-05T15:26:21.123Z

And Mamdani won 56 percent of election districts that have a majority of renters, according to the awesome map created by the CUNY Graduate Center:

And he did great with Black and Latino voters:

After all was said and done, Zohran’s best racial group ended up being…Black voters pic.twitter.com/b3Nmbfxy6a — ettingermentum (@ettingermentum) November 5, 2025

In other positive election news:

Former N.J. Gov. Jim McGreevey — who snubbed StreetsPAC NJ — and Council member James Solomon — who did not — will end their mayoral race in a Dec. 2 runoff. ( NJ.com

Good wood.

Yes, the Times editorial board thinks the NYC mayor can speed up subway cars. Credit: NY Times

In non-election news: