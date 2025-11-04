Tuesday’s Headlines: Cuomo to the End Edition

Say this for Andrew Cuomo: He stayed true Cuomo all the way to the end.

In his last full day of campaigning on Monday, the governor who resigned in disgrace before mounting a mayoral race from behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger was spotted being chauffeured around in a 1996 white Ford Bronco.

He even posted a flat-out awful video of his love for this particular assault car — a vehicle that has long claimed a warm place in his heart:

New York, here’s a little history on why we’ll win this race—last stretch magic courtesy of the good luck truck!#VoteforCuomo pic.twitter.com/FdWX0Xqos5 — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) November 4, 2025

It also has a place in our scofflaw database. At one stop, the Bronco was parked in a bike lane. At another, it was parked in a bus lane:

Cuomo, later, taking off in the circa 1992 white Ford Bronco which his aide had parked in the bus lane. pic.twitter.com/zI35URbCI7 — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) November 3, 2025

At another point, it was double-parked (and not for an expeditious delivery):

“I’m going to drive very slowwwwww,” Andrew Cuomo says, joking about his OJ Simpson vintage white Ford Bronco.



And yes, it’s his vehicle — he bought it for his daughter in 2013: https://t.co/ic36EejOHj pic.twitter.com/uTsyYY7vQY — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) November 3, 2025

And when we ran the plate, we noticed that it has been ticketed four times — three for the usual New York parking infractions, but one for a covered license plate! Yes, Andrew Cuomo is one of the drivers that Andrew Cuomo's state police once said it was targeting with a ghost car crackdown. We weren't the only people to notice:

So which one of them was driving it around with an illegal license plate cover in April?@NYCMayor and @GovKathyHochul had already launched a #GhostCar crackdown, but Team Cuomo was still scoffing at the law anyway?#CultureOfCorruption pic.twitter.com/apOYTFgbpj — placard corruption (@placardabuse) November 3, 2025

Worse, if you watch Jeff Coltin's video above, you'll hear Andrew Cuomo, who was accused by a dozen-plus women of sexual harassment, make a joke that references a notorious wife-beater and murderer. This guy wants your vote? It's lock-up-your-daughters time.

Meanwhile, Cuomo's daughter Michaela also got into the "All in the Family" fun, wearing a shirt with an Islamic crescent moon symbol on it — which is pretty galling given how much racist crap her dad pulled out of his ass in the last two weeks of the campaign:

LAST DAY until Election Day! Live with Michaela and her dad hitting the trail, making sure everyone in the city gets out to VOTE like this city depends on it!#VoteforCuomo pic.twitter.com/qtSxaLdl0F — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) November 3, 2025

Meanwhile, the always reliable Daily Mail reported that if Zohran Mamdani wins the mayoral race, 3/4 of Staten Islanders will move out of New York City. (Please take Scott Lobaido with you!) The Post doubled-down and said that half a million New Yorkers will leave if Cuomo, who was endorsed by President Trump on Monday, doesn't defeat Mamdani. (Fact: The city population will be higher next year than it is this year if Mamdani wins.)

The good news? It all ends today when the votes are counted. Polls are open until 9 p.m. — and you still haven't voted, you should. Click here to find your poll site.

