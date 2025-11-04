Tuesday’s Headlines: Cuomo to the End Edition

Say this for Andrew Cuomo: He stayed true Cuomo all the way to the end.
In his last full day of campaigning on Monday, the governor who resigned in disgrace before mounting a mayoral race from behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger was spotted being chauffeured around in a 1996 white Ford Bronco.
He even posted a flat-out awful video of his love for this particular assault car — a vehicle that has long claimed a warm place in his heart:
It also has a place in our scofflaw database. At one stop, the Bronco was parked in a bike lane. At another, it was parked in a bus lane:
At another point, it was double-parked (and not for an expeditious delivery):
And when we ran the plate, we noticed that it has been ticketed four times — three for the usual New York parking infractions, but one for a covered license plate! Yes, Andrew Cuomo is one of the drivers that Andrew Cuomo's state police once said it was targeting with a ghost car crackdown. We weren't the only people to notice:
Worse, if you watch Jeff Coltin's video above, you'll hear Andrew Cuomo, who was accused by a dozen-plus women of sexual harassment, make a joke that references a notorious wife-beater and murderer. This guy wants your vote? It's lock-up-your-daughters time.
Meanwhile, Cuomo's daughter Michaela also got into the "All in the Family" fun, wearing a shirt with an Islamic crescent moon symbol on it — which is pretty galling given how much racist crap her dad pulled out of his ass in the last two weeks of the campaign:
Meanwhile, the always reliable Daily Mail reported that if Zohran Mamdani wins the mayoral race, 3/4 of Staten Islanders will move out of New York City. (Please take Scott Lobaido with you!) The Post doubled-down and said that half a million New Yorkers will leave if Cuomo, who was endorsed by President Trump on Monday, doesn't defeat Mamdani. (Fact: The city population will be higher next year than it is this year if Mamdani wins.)
The good news? It all ends today when the votes are counted. Polls are open until 9 p.m. — and you still haven't voted, you should. Click here to find your poll site.
No matter who wins, there'll be a new face at City Hall on Jan. 1. Until then, here's today's news:
- By the way, don't minimized that Trump endorsement of Cuomo because the president said he'll cut all sorts of funding to the city if Mamdani wins. (Gothamist)
- Someone is trying to make biking safer on Eastern Parkway. (Reddit)
- The drunk driver who ran over and killed four people on the Lower East Side on July 4 was found guilty and all the papers covered it, which is fine, but we wish they would cover the daily death toll rather than always flooding the zone for the few high-profile car rampages. (NYDN, NY Post, NY Times)
- Zohran Mamdani — a true bike mayor? We'll believe it when we see it. (Time)
- The Amtrak-MTA war is heating up! (NY Post)
- And President Trump is still claiming he can stop congestion pricing nearly 10 months into it. (NY Post)
- The Times has really gotten into the IBX.
- Speaking of transit service, there'll be more of it on the A and L lines. (NYDN, Patch, amNY)
- And Gov. Hochul celebrated by riding the subway. (Via X)
- And why not? Crime is down. (amNY)
- Meanwhile, meet a man who really runs the subway. (Hell Gate)
- The race to succeed term-limited Queens legend Bob Holden — which pits two of his staffers! — has gotten ugly. (City and State)
- Usually, the NY Post puts the full tabloid treatment on lawbreakers. But now the Tabloid of Wreckage is doing it to people following the law to help keep the air clean from idlers. Say it loud and say it proud: Billy Never Idles!
- And, finally, we are bereft at the news that Dr. Arline Bronzaft has died. A truly inspirational New Yorker (and Streetsblog contributor), Bronzaft made her name with seminal studies about the deleterious effect of noise on the brain — not a small issue in a honk-honk city. Her seminal work was first noticed by The NY Times in 1982. (GrowNYC)
- On a related story, we published her final op-ed today.