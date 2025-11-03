Monday’s Headlines: South Williamsburg Edition

Fear not, bike lane fans — Streetsblog has learned that the Bedford Avenue bike lane did not come up in Zohran Mamdani's conversations with Satmar Hasidic leaders, one of whom endorsed the mayoral frontrunner on Sunday.

PHOTO — Happening now in Williamsburg: Zohran Mamdani handshake with Rabbi Moshe Indig, a political leader of the Satmar Ahronim sect. https://t.co/xHDrv6o7SN pic.twitter.com/MUDw29tdSk — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) November 2, 2025

Moshe Indig, the political director for the Satmar faction led by Kiryas Joel-based Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum — and an outspoken proponent of Mayor Adams's decision earlier this year to rip up three blocks of the Bedford Avenue protected bike lane — told Streetsblog he didn't raise concerns about any bike lanes in his conversations with Mamdani. He even said our call to him on Sunday was the first he'd heard anything about Mamdani and the bike lane.

And Council Member Lincoln Restler, a supporter of the bike lane who won tons of Satmar votes in the June primary, also told Streetsblog that there was no discussion about bike lanes at all.

Both Indig's Ahronim sect and its larger Zalonim cousin already announced they would not endorse a candidate for mayor. But that didn't stop Indig from appearing with Mamdani on Sunday — nor did it stop three of his fellow Ahronim leaders from condemning him and backing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo hours later.

You can read about the confusing string of political events in the Forward, but always turn to Streetsblog for news about bike lane politics. After all, we were your source for news about how Mayor Adams over the summer ripped up three blocks of the new-ish protected bike lane on Bedford Avenue at the behest of Satmar leaders, including Indig, whom he hoped would back him for re-election.

In late August, Adams's adviser Ingrid Lewis-Martin was indicted for taking bribes to influence a different bike lane project. In response, Mamdani pledged to complete bike lane and bus projects that Adams had stalled, scaled back or killed — including Bedford Avenue, saying that, "We need a politics where the decision is not determined by the last person who calls you." (The Mamdani campaign did not respond to questions on Sunday about the front-runner's conversation with Indig and other Satmar leaders.)

Baruch Herzfeld, whose teenage son Rafe Herzfeld sued along with Transportation Alternatives to stop Adams's removal of the protected bike lane, said he hopes Mamdani won't "sell out" cyclist safety for votes.

"Indig supported Adams until he saw that Mamdani was going to win and then jumped on the bandwagon," Herzfeld said. "Brooklyn bicyclists expect that Mamdani won't sell them out for votes he doesn't need anyway, and fulfill his campaign promises to reinstall safe infrastructure on day one of his mayoralty."

— With Gersh Kuntzman

