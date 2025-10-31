Friday’s Headlines: After the Flood Edition

Those hundred-year floods seem to be happening every five years now, and flooding that would happen once in a while now happens a few times a year.

That was the story yesterday when what looked like a normal rainstorm turned into a massive downpour that inundated the city. As a result, at least two people in basement apartments, according to The City. At the time of the downpour, the mayor was making a televised speech, promoted as urgent, about an isolated act of alleged anti-semitism by a weird artist on Governor's Island.

Katie Honan of The City pointed out the soon-to-be-exiled mayor's disconnect:

I’m watching video after video of flooded streets, subways, stores, basements after record rainfall, but you wouldn’t know anything happened if you looked at @NYCMayor’s X account. Not one post all day about it.



With 1.5M followers there’s a large reach. pic.twitter.com/B2BjyHSqby — katie honan (@katie_honan) October 31, 2025

Videos from the Internet tell the story far faster than lots of other links. First, here's some footage from Williamsburg, where at least the Bedford Avenue bike lane wasn't being blamed:

Chaotic scenes are unfolding across Williamsburg, with multiple streets flooded and making it difficult for both pedestrians and drivers to get through. pic.twitter.com/nlNnpblFnO — Williamsburg 365 News (@Williamsburg365) October 30, 2025

Here's more from the same hood:

Flooding on Harrison Ave between Wallabout St & Gerry St. pic.twitter.com/rLN4JJ87sy — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) October 30, 2025

Here's Woodside in Queens:

Here's flooding near Ground Zero:

Here's the inevitable subway flooding:

It happened on the G train, too:

And here's some highway flooding in Brooklyn:

A RIVER runs thru it!



Another @1010WINS Jam Cam shows the EB #BQE in #BROOKLYN nearly SUBMERGED before the #BrooklynBridge! It's a STANDSTILL from the Prospect.@WINStrafficNYC pic.twitter.com/bV2SWasG0x — Greg Rice (@GregRice1010) October 30, 2025

And some regular street flooding, also in Brooklyn:

Flooding in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/RbiTAMuxTK — Abigail Ekue (@abigailwrites) October 30, 2025

Today should be much nicer, albeit a little windy.

