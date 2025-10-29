Wednesday’s Headlines: Another Dick in a Car Edition

Yesterday, our friend Jehiah Czebotar threw down the gauntlet, but reporter Dave Colon picked it right up. First, the dare:

I’m told by the officer responding to my 311 report that this magnetic (and illegal) “BUSES” license plate cover was “issued” to this MTA bus supervisor to avoid MTA bus cameras. Insane if true @nyc.streetsblog.org — Jehiah (@jehiah.cz) 2025-10-28T13:32:36.541Z

As you can see from Czebotar's Bluesky post, some guy told a cop that he was using a fake license plate because he's an MTA bus supervisor and doesn't want to get automated tickets for blocking bus lanes.

It sounded almost vaguely plausible — I mean, who wants to trigger all those cameras with bus lane violations as you go about your day monitoring, um, bus lane violations?

But Colon got the answer from the MTA: it's total BS. First of all, of course, lots of official cars are exempted from tickets already and are filtered out before tickets are issued. Second, the MTA said it did not issue, nor does it issue, such fake plates.

The leaves only one question: Did the driver lie to the cop ... or did the cop lie to Czebotar? Either way, there's a great song about the whole thing.

