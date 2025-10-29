Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Another Dick in a Car Edition

Car drivers always have some bizarre excuse for breaking the law. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on October 29, 2025

Now we’ve seen everything. Until next week.

|Photo: Jehiah Czebotar

Yesterday, our friend Jehiah Czebotar threw down the gauntlet, but reporter Dave Colon picked it right up. First, the dare:

I’m told by the officer responding to my 311 report that this magnetic (and illegal) “BUSES” license plate cover was “issued” to this MTA bus supervisor to avoid MTA bus cameras. Insane if true @nyc.streetsblog.org

Jehiah (@jehiah.cz) 2025-10-28T13:32:36.541Z

As you can see from Czebotar's Bluesky post, some guy told a cop that he was using a fake license plate because he's an MTA bus supervisor and doesn't want to get automated tickets for blocking bus lanes.

It sounded almost vaguely plausible — I mean, who wants to trigger all those cameras with bus lane violations as you go about your day monitoring, um, bus lane violations?

But Colon got the answer from the MTA: it's total BS. First of all, of course, lots of official cars are exempted from tickets already and are filtered out before tickets are issued. Second, the MTA said it did not issue, nor does it issue, such fake plates.

The leaves only one question: Did the driver lie to the cop ... or did the cop lie to Czebotar? Either way, there's a great song about the whole thing.

In other news:

  • Our friends at W42St cited our coverage in its own reporting on Academy Bus Lines' fight to get a waiver from the city's anti-idling law.
  • In another "Streetsblog Gets Action" story, there was a ghost car crackdown in Brooklyn. (PIX11)
  • Bronx Council Member Amanda Farias has signed onto her colleague Julie Won's universal daylighting bill, bringing the number of sponsors to a majority. (NYC Council)
  • "Changing Lanes," the great documentary on the McGuinness Boulevard bike lane saga by Ben Wolf got a nice write-up in Greenpointers. You can see it on Nov. 8 at the Bicycle Film Festival. (Tickets here.)
  • Here's how to score a cheap e-bike. (Bloomberg)
  • Look, reasonable minds can debate how immigration should be enforced in this country, but federal agents should not be illegally covering their plates. (NPR)
  • Speaking of the feds, MTA CEO Janno Lieber is just trying to run a railroad. (Bloomberg)
  • The Daily News op-ed page thinks Penn Station needs to be a full-on monument.
  • What is it going to take to stop fare evasion? Hostility, of course. (Fast Company)
  • U.S. Department of Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy went after the New York City subway system again yesterday, so Twitter did what it does.
  • Vital City pointed out that street safety questions were almost entirely left out of the mayoral debates.
  • The Court Street bike lane is a great place for supporters to meet their opponents, apparently. (Ben Furnas via X)
  • And, finally, the face-to-face portion of Transportation Alternatives' annual "Vision Zero Cities" conference begins today at NYU's Kimmel Center. We're going to skip the Polly Trottenberg-Anthony Foxx keynote opener, but intend to cover some pretty damn important sessions: "Streets Mean Business: Making the Economic Case for Safe Streets" (10:45 a.m.) and the timely "Safe Streets for All: Vision Zero in an Era of Immigration Crackdowns" (2:30 p.m.) Tickets are available here.
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Streetsblog Gets Action

After Dismissing Streetsblog’s Reporting, FDNY Simplifies Rules for E-Bike Charging Stations … That Streetsblog Exposed

The FDNY changed its guidelines in the middle of a City Council hearing where it faced questions about delays to the program.

October 29, 2025
Astoria

Unfinished Astoria Bike Lane Languishes As Judge Delays Lawsuit Ruling

The completion of Astoria's 31st Street protected bike lane may get pushed to next year if Judge Cheree Buggs doesn't make up her mind soon.

October 29, 2025
Bike Lanes

Coke Ain’t It! Streetsblog Editor Snorts in Protest As Fed Agents Seize Bike Lane Again

What do we have to do to get rid of DEA officers' cars from the bike lane? Shoot heroin? Hmmm...

October 29, 2025
S#!t We Put Up With Every F@&%ing Day

Obstruction Dysfunction: Businesses Sue Over Court St. Bike Lane With Usual Fearmongering

What's old is new again on Court Street. Why does this keep happening?

October 28, 2025
Carnage

Driver Fatally Doors Cyclist in Queens Yet is Not Charged

October 28, 2025
MTA

Amtrak’s Dithering Means Penn Access Won’t Be Done Until 2030, MTA Says

Boom: The MTA's ambitious Penn Access project is delayed until 2030 at the earliest ... and Amtrak is to blame, says the MTA.

October 28, 2025
See all posts