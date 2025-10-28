Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headines: Amtrak Agonistes Edition

The MTA is blaming the national rail system for delays on the Penn Access project. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on October 28, 2025

Soon, this will be a Metro-North train.

|Photo: Amtrak

The big story on Monday was the MTA's announcement of a delay on the much-needed — and really-not-that-hard-to-do — plan to add four Bronx stations in an existing Amtrak right-of-way to create new Metro-North service to Penn Station via the Hell Gate.

The blame: Squarely on Amtrak ... according to the MTA.

Multiple outlets covered the outrage, including the Daily News, the Times, Gothamist, The City and Streetsblog, but oddly not Hell Gate.

In other news from a slow day:

  • Meanwhile, the MTA's delays on the 7 line don't look good. (amNY)
  • Daylight saving is about to end ... meaning more crashes. (Gothamist)
  • Citi Bike is expanding a bit more into Queens. (NYC DOT)
  • You know, New York City could learn a thing or two from the traffic signals in Romania. (Romania Insider)
  • There's a big LIRR outage coming one weekend in November. (amNY)
  • And, finally, once again, the New Yorker cover looks at the streetscape:
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

