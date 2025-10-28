Tuesday’s Headines: Amtrak Agonistes Edition

The big story on Monday was the MTA's announcement of a delay on the much-needed — and really-not-that-hard-to-do — plan to add four Bronx stations in an existing Amtrak right-of-way to create new Metro-North service to Penn Station via the Hell Gate.

The blame: Squarely on Amtrak ... according to the MTA.

Multiple outlets covered the outrage, including the Daily News, the Times, Gothamist, The City and Streetsblog, but oddly not Hell Gate.

In other news from a slow day:

Meanwhile, the MTA's delays on the 7 line don't look good. ( amNY

Daylight saving is about to end ... meaning more crashes. ( Gothamist

Citi Bike is expanding a bit more into Queens. ( NYC DOT

You know, New York City could learn a thing or two from the traffic signals in Romania. ( Romania Insider

There's a big LIRR outage coming one weekend in November. ( amNY

And, finally, once again, the New Yorker cover looks at the streetscape: