Monday’s Headlines: Everybody to the Limit Edition

Mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani wants to keep Eric Adams's 15 mph speed limit for Citi Bike e-bikes, he revealed during a live podcast event with the staff of Hell Gate on Friday.

Mamdani's answer — a jokingly whispered "I'm gonna keep it at 15" — came in response to a "yes or no" question exclusively about Citi Bike, not the broader 15 mph e-bike speed limit that the Adams administration put into effect on Friday.

That speed limit is much harder to enforce, since privately owned e-bikes can't be centrally programmed to max out at a certain speed like Lyft does with its Citi Bikes. The moderators at last Wednesday's mayoral debate asked about the citywide e-bike speed limit and whether the candidates would "ramp up speeding tickets and other moving violations on motorized two-wheels," to which Mamdani was more equivocal: "I would actually build on the City Council's progress in holding the apps accountable, like DoorDash and GrubHub, to ensure that there weren't incentives for breaking those street traffic laws," he said. "I do not think police should be the ones dealing with the failures of these app companies."

It's a tough needle to thread, partly because no one really knows how NYPD will be able to enforce the new speed limit. Worse, the app companies aren't talking about taking the time pressure off delivery workers so they can travel at the new slower speed. The doyenne of delivery, Sophia Lebowitz, had yet another insightful story about app companies' speed-limit hypocrisy that's a must-read.

But we know where Los Deliveristas Unidos stands:

As a delivery worker and leader of @LosDeliveristas, I strongly denounce @NYCMayor’s new e-bike speed limit policy. This policy does not protect us—it criminalizes delivery workers like me while leaving app companies unregulated. It comes at a time when ICE raids are targeting… https://t.co/Mlfjq8rogr — Gustavo Ajche (@AjcheGustavo) October 24, 2025

Back to the Hell Gate event, Mamdani also said he is "interested in residential parking permits" in response to a question about whether he thinks the city should charge more for on-street parking. He also defended his decision to ask Jessica Tisch to stay on as NYPD commissioner.

In one particularly interesting segment, Mamdani talked about his desire to keep biking and riding public transit even as threats against his life put security demands on his commuting decisions. Read that below:

"In the past, you can just move on the instinct you have as a New Yorker: If you miss the train, you can just grab the Citi Bike right? ... I can't, in large part because of the death threats that I continue to receive, move around the city without an armed security detail from the NYPD. And so, you know, one of the first times I was like, 'We're running late. Can we bike?' And I remember one of the officers was like, 'Well, yeah, my gun might fall over the holster." But it's like, this is a reality, you know. But that also means that you have to be intentional about planning that it — because if you don't take the time to put that into your own schedule, you will just travel around in the same car that mayors always travel around, where, more often than not, the only New Yorker they see is their own reflection. And I think that's why I want to ensure that every single week, you know, I am biking to City Hall and taking the train to City Hall. You will lose sight of how urgent it is to make buses fast and free — unless you take a bus and you're like, 'My god, this is so slow,' and it reminds you of the urgency of this. Otherwise, you can just start to think of all of this, all of these policies, as just intellectual concerns, not, you know, the ones that govern whether New Yorkers can actually live a safe and decent life."

Check out the whole Hell Gate live show here. Early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 2 (hours vary; click here). Have you made a plan to cast your ballot (front and back)?

