Tuesday’s Headlines: Carnage All Over Edition

Our lead story today by Sophia Lebowitz looks at motorized devices that are marketed as "e-bikes" but are actually illegal motorcycles. And they're dangerous — the driver of one of them killed Terri Valenti earlier this month on Flushing Avenue.

That death was horrible. And it will take greater enforcement and education by the city to make sure something like that never happens again. We're no friends to such devices — indeed, we think all vehicles on city streets should be capped at 20 miles per hour.

But Lebowitz's deep dive on the threat of illegal motorbikes is a reminder that for all the fears that fast-moving two-wheeled vehicles stoke, the real menace remains cars. Yes, I know I sound like a broken record, but Monday's news outlets were filled with the latest examples of why a transportation system that centers the car will always be one that also centers death:

And that's just the stuff that was reported on Monday! Every day in this city, according to NYPD statistics, there are close to 230 reported crashes and 134 injuries, virtually all committed by car drivers.

In other, non-carnage, news: