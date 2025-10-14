Tuesday’s Headlines: Wild on the Walk Side Edition

Take a picture, save the city.

This just in from our friends at CHEKPEDS (which sort of stands for the Clinton-Hell's Kitchen-Chelsea Coalition for Pedestrian Safety): a new app that you need now more than ever.

The same people who created the indepensible Crashmapper are back with "Walkmapper," which allows you to snap a picture of a streetscape defect and report it directly to the city and the elected official in that neighborhood. Manhattan Community Board 4 used it recently to report more than 200 missing pedestrian ramps! (It's also great for reporting a missing bike rack, a broken streetlight, or an ill-timed crosswalk light.)

Instead of using the 311 app, and hunting through menus or sometimes being bounced off the app and to a website, "Walkmapper" streamlines and automates what shouldn't be such a damn complex process of helping the city help itself.

To download the loooong-needed app, you should click here — and get started on making the city a better place.

In other news from a fairly quiet weekend: