Monday’s Headlines: Trump Games Continue Edition

The Trump administration's administrative bullying of "blue" states, New York and particular, relented slightly on Friday when Trump himself announced that he had yielded to a demand from New York State and reinstated $187 million in counterterrorism funds that were initially withheld for no stated reason, apparently without the president's knowledge.
That $187 million, allocated under the Homeland Security Grant Program but doesn't include the $30 million the Department of Homeland Security owes the MTA for counterterrorism funding under the Transit Security Grant Program.
That funding cut, first reported by Streetsblog last week, deprives the MTA of tens of millions of dollars it was counting on to pay for police patrols, cybersecurity and other security efforts across the transit system. DHS documents indicate the agency denied the funding based on New York's "sanctuary" immigration laws. New York sued last week, arguing that the money can only be allocated based on security risk levels. MTA officials told Streetsblog they cannot confirm whether Trump's reversal announcement included the TSGP funding until the federal government shutdown ends.
On Thursday, federal judge Lewis Kaplan issued a temporary restraining order that prevents the federal government from disbursing a chunk of the money to different states until he has a chance to rule on the merits of the argument.
Issuing a TRO usually indicates a judge sees a chance the plaintiffs will win their case, and as he issued his ruling on Thursday, Kaplan himself noted that the TSGP grant was specifically created in response to the Sept. 11 attacks and required allocation based on the terrorism risk of an applying locality. Kaplan also said that on the basis of the evidence available, he believed the federal government was specifically retaliating against New York for refusing to help the Trump administration deport millions of immigrants.
The case will be back in court on Thursday.
— Reporting by Dave Colon
