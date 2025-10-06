Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Trump Games Continue Edition

Trump restored some security grant for New York, but billions of dollars in grant remain on ice. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on October 6, 2025

The Trump administration's administrative bullying of "blue" states, New York and particular, relented slightly on Friday when Trump himself announced that he had yielded to a demand from New York State and reinstated $187 million in counterterrorism funds that were initially withheld for no stated reason, apparently without the president's knowledge.

That $187 million, allocated under the Homeland Security Grant Program but doesn't include the $30 million the Department of Homeland Security owes the MTA for counterterrorism funding under the Transit Security Grant Program.

That funding cut, first reported by Streetsblog last week, deprives the MTA of tens of millions of dollars it was counting on to pay for police patrols, cybersecurity and other security efforts across the transit system. DHS documents indicate the agency denied the funding based on New York's "sanctuary" immigration laws. New York sued last week, arguing that the money can only be allocated based on security risk levels. MTA officials told Streetsblog they cannot confirm whether Trump's reversal announcement included the TSGP funding until the federal government shutdown ends.

On Thursday, federal judge Lewis Kaplan issued a temporary restraining order that prevents the federal government from disbursing a chunk of the money to different states until he has a chance to rule on the merits of the argument.

Issuing a TRO usually indicates a judge sees a chance the plaintiffs will win their case, and as he issued his ruling on Thursday, Kaplan himself noted that the TSGP grant was specifically created in response to the Sept. 11 attacks and required allocation based on the terrorism risk of an applying locality. Kaplan also said that on the basis of the evidence available, he believed the federal government was specifically retaliating against New York for refusing to help the Trump administration deport millions of immigrants.

The case will be back in court on Thursday.

— Reporting by Dave Colon

In other news:

  • Trump's blue state bullying is targeting Chicago infrastructure projects as well. (Associated Press)
  • A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 75-year-old grandmother in Sunset Park on Saturday night. (NY Post)
  • Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is reportedly trying out to be Kathy Wylde's sucessor at the Partnership for New York City business group. (NY Post)
  • The Times went with the basic and unoriginal "battle for space" angle for a story about changing traffic patterns in Central Park. (Hint to the Times: Central Park is one of the only city parks with a single two-way protected bike lane on its perimeter.)
  • Forest Parkway is Woodhaven's "unofficial town square." (QNS)
  • Three men in their twenties died in what appeared to be a high-speed single-vehicle crash on the Staten Island Expressway. (NY Post)
  • The Democrat running for Bob Holden's City Council seat is campaigning out of the back of a U-Haul. (NY Post)
  • OMNY cards couldn't be bought or loaded all weekend. (Hell Gate, Gothamist)
  • ... while coin fare payment will end next year on city buses. (Gothamist)
  • DoorDash's delivery robots are coming to bike lanes in Arizona. (Momentum)
  • Accessibility is coming to a 6 train stop in the Bronx thanks to an ADA lawsuit filed a decade ago. (The City)
  • The same tech genius who sic'd NYPD on a random Citi Bike during the Luigi Mangione manhunt is now undermining San Francisco parking enforcement. (NY Times)
  • New York City will start buying out homeowners in the flood-prone "The Hole" neighborhood. (The City)
  • Check out London-based scholar Tim Gill discussing "cities for children" on The War on Cars Podcast.
  • And finally, a smart idea from Switzerland's largest city:

On Sunday, #Zürich residents voted 52.8% in favor of increasing parking fees for cars according to weight.The owner of a BMW X2 (Diesel), which weighs 1,675 kilograms, will now pay equivalent of €717 Euros per year to park on a public street. (Before, about €321.)Direct democracy!

𝚃𝚊𝚛𝚊𝚜 𝙶𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚌𝚘𝚎 🚇 (@taras-grescoe.com) 2025-09-30T15:40:13.805Z

David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

