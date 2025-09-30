Tuesday’s Headlines: Fuel for Thought Edition

I'd say "three cheers for the city!" but only one is due.

On Monday, the Department of Citywide Administrative Services was all excited to announce that the city fleet has reduced fossil fuel use by 67 percent over the past 13 years. The agency said it replaced gas guzzling fleet vehicles with electric or "renewable diesel" versions, "cutting fossil fuel use by millions of gallons every year and driving down emissions."

More than 75 percent of the city fleet is now running on electric or alternative fuels.

Kudos ... I guess?

The problem is, emissions are just one of the dozens of ways that cars adversely affect life in New York City — and if you think merely shifting them to batteries is going to save our city, we've got a pedestrian bridge to sell you.

So as the city is saving money at the pump, the city fleet grew again (albeit slightly) from 28,706 in fiscal year 2024 to 28,768 in the 2025 fiscal year that ended in June, according to the Mayor's Management Report.

All those cars and trucks have an additional cost: their cost. Beyond their fuel use, sticker prices or the congestion they cause, the city fleet costs taxpayers tens of million dollars in crash settlements every year. According to the City Comptroller's claims dashboard, taxpayers paid out more than $155 million in fiscal year 2025 in claims against the city for car crashes. Motor vehicle crashes involving the city fleet are typically at the top of the claims every year.

So forgive me if I'm only mildly excited at hearing that the city is changing the fuel that's powering all these death machines. (No one covered the announcement, so I'll link to the city press release.)

In other news:

