Monday’s Headlines: Eric Rolled Edition

Eric Adams we hardly knew ya.

The mayor dropped out of the mayor's race on Sunday, after months of barely campaigning. Of course, he'll still be on the ballot and his poll numbers are so low that his dropping out probably won't impact the race much.

Only in America. Only in New York.

Thank you for making my story a reality. pic.twitter.com/efHuyBnITJ — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) September 28, 2025

In the interim, take some time to contemplate Adams's transportation record — one marked by empty promises, alleged corruption and an unwillingness to stand up to anyone ever. From McGuinness Boulevard and Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn to Fordham Road in the Bronx, Mayor Adams rarely meets a transportation NIMBY he doesn't agree with. Pundits who want to give Adams (or his team) credit can cite his administration's record on crime, sanitation and housing, but when it comes to transportation, Adams has been insincere, uninvested and un-open to criticism — a toxic combination in a leader.

Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani, the frontrunner to succeed Adams, has his own big transportation promises, and a record of criticizing Adams for failing to live up to his. Andrew Cuomo, his main remaining opponent, doesn't even have a streets transportation plan.

