Monday’s Headlines: Eric Rolled Edition

Eric Adams we hardly knew ya.
The mayor dropped out of the mayor's race on Sunday, after months of barely campaigning. Of course, he'll still be on the ballot and his poll numbers are so low that his dropping out probably won't impact the race much.
In the interim, take some time to contemplate Adams's transportation record — one marked by empty promises, alleged corruption and an unwillingness to stand up to anyone ever. From McGuinness Boulevard and Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn to Fordham Road in the Bronx, Mayor Adams rarely meets a transportation NIMBY he doesn't agree with. Pundits who want to give Adams (or his team) credit can cite his administration's record on crime, sanitation and housing, but when it comes to transportation, Adams has been insincere, uninvested and un-open to criticism — a toxic combination in a leader.
Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani, the frontrunner to succeed Adams, has his own big transportation promises, and a record of criticizing Adams for failing to live up to his. Andrew Cuomo, his main remaining opponent, doesn't even have a streets transportation plan.
In other news:
- Brooklyn tragedy: A hit-and-run driver killed 32-year-old cyclist Alexandra Huggins over the weekend. (Streetsblog, Gothamist)
- A new documentary dives into the McGuinness Boulevard bike lane fight and the city's expansion of bike lanes more generally. (NY1)
- Leading Staten Island politicians think opposing safety is a political winner. (S.I. Advance)
- The MTA made a fairly minor concession to next year's fare hike — weekly fares will now increase from $34 to $35, rather than the $36 originally planned. (Daily News, amNY, Gothamist, S.I. Advance)
- amNY took its IBX tour to Bushwick.
- Curtis Sliwa wants to give New Yorkers $500 to cover congestion pricing tolls. (NY Post)
- Actor John Leguizamo bikes to work at the Public Theater. (NY Times)
- FOX5 asked drivers how they feel about the Amazon e-cargo bikes, for some reason. (YouTube Shorts)
- The Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents some MTA bus drivers, endorsed Cuomo over Mamdani and opposes free bus service. TWU Local 100, which represents most MTA workers, backs free buses. (NY Post)
- American cities are getting rinsed on buses. (Bloomberg)
- Gothamist dove into the transportation challenges facing the city's plans to build more housing in Red Hook.
- And finally, a weekend scene from the Eastern Parkway speedway: