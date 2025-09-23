Tuesday’s Headlines: ‘Not In My Back Yard’? ‘Yes, In Your Back Yard’ Edition

If you haven't purchased your tickets yet for Wednesday night's "Not in My Back Yard" political comedy roundtable at the Upright Citizen's Brigade theater, what are you waiting for?

Put aside for a second that the show is hosted by comic stalwarts Cody Lindquist (who writes for Colbert and "Broad City" and is also on her local school board!) and Charlie Todd (who created Improv Everywhere and is on the local community board!), the "expert panel" will include Council Member Erik Bottcher, comedian Molly Gaebe (also of the Abortion Access Front) and your favorite Streetsblog NYC Editor-in-Chief (that's me, right?)!

What's more, the topics will be ripped straight from the headlines of Streetsblog. Todd says to expect lots of witty repartee about casinos, trash containers in the curbside lane and, what else, Sliwa!

It sounds like a cross between a Brooklyn Community Board 6 Transportation Committee meeting and the late show at the Comedy Cellar. The fun starts at 7 p.m. at the UCB Theater on E. 14th Street. (For information and tickets (cheap!), check out the UCB website .)

