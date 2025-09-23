Tuesday’s Headlines: ‘Not In My Back Yard’? ‘Yes, In Your Back Yard’ Edition

If you haven't purchased your tickets yet for Wednesday night's "Not in My Back Yard" political comedy roundtable at the Upright Citizen's Brigade theater, what are you waiting for?
Put aside for a second that the show is hosted by comic stalwarts Cody Lindquist (who writes for Colbert and "Broad City" and is also on her local school board!) and Charlie Todd (who created Improv Everywhere and is on the local community board!), the "expert panel" will include Council Member Erik Bottcher, comedian Molly Gaebe (also of the Abortion Access Front) and your favorite Streetsblog NYC Editor-in-Chief (that's me, right?)!
What's more, the topics will be ripped straight from the headlines of Streetsblog. Todd says to expect lots of witty repartee about casinos, trash containers in the curbside lane and, what else, Sliwa!
It sounds like a cross between a Brooklyn Community Board 6 Transportation Committee meeting and the late show at the Comedy Cellar. The fun starts at 7 p.m. at the UCB Theater on E. 14th Street. (For information and tickets (cheap!), check out the UCB website.)
Now, to the news:
- Streetsblog took the Streetsblog angle on the approval of the mayor's Brooklyn Marine Terminal redevelopment, while Gothamist played it straight. The City was somewhere in the middle.
- Noah Shachtman, writing in the Times, had a deep takedown of Mayor Adams's corruption.
- Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla continues to serve and then consume a lunch to Mayor Adams. Starting on Oct. 1, his Vision Zero city will start using enforcement cameras to bus double-parkers on commercial Washington Street. (City of Hoboken)
- Well, at least we know what Zohran Mamdani was doing on Monday after canceling his scheduled appearance in the Dave Colon Challenge. (NY1)
- We mentioned that there would be United Nations-related gridlock on the East Side on Monday, but who expected an oil spill to make matters worse? (Gothamist)
- It looks like Council Member Justin Brannan torpedoed the Coney Island casino plan. (Brooklyn Paper)
- When I was the editor of The Brooklyn Paper, I and Señor Editor Vince DiMiceli used to call Downtown Brooklyn "America's Downtown!" because we saw its potential. Then, it finally got upzoned and we were shouting "YIMBY!" all over the office. Well, Curbed's Justin Davidson has a different take, calling Downtown Brooklyn "the Olive Garden of New York real estate."
- A man riding on a Metro-North train was arrested ... for having his feet up on a seat. This is a viral story that the MTA definitely doesn't need right now. (NYDN, NY Post)
- On the plus side, check out the new MTA locomotives! (amNY)
- Anthony, we hardly knew ye! After a brief tenure as Bronx Borough Commissioner for the city Department of Transportation, Anthony Perez has spun the revolving door ... right into the offices of Waymo, which is testing driverless car technology. So does Perez's new position mean that safety will come first ... or has he cashed in on his DOT credentials for a cushy job that will actually betray the agency's safety goals? Seriously, just asking! (LinkedIn)
- Finally, check out the Bergen Bike Bus, via Fox5 News: