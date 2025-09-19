Friday’s Headlines: Mayor’s Mismanagement Report Edition

We were going to give Mayor Adams a pass after the city issued its annual Mayor's Management Report for fiscal year 2025 (also known as July 2024 through June 2025).

We felt we didn't need to pile on because we've already reported so many measures of how badly Mayor Adams is building bike lanes, how slowly he's building bus lanes, how he decides on safety measures based on vibes, and how corruptly he is overseeing the public process of making the city safer.

But advocates at Transportation Alternatives on Thursday pored over the 534-page document and found lots more failures of the Adams administration, such as:

Fewer bike lanes : This is the second-worst year for bike lane construction since 2015 — with the worst being 2023 (guess who was mayor).

Very few bus lanes: Adams built only 5.5 miles in the last fiscal year, which is down 65 percent from the previous year. He's nowhere close to meeting the 30 miles of dedicated bus lane mandated by the Streets Plan law.

Not much bike parking : The Adams administration built half as many bike parking spaces last year as it did the year before. It's the fewest number of new spaces built since 2020.

Fewer bumps in the road : Speed hump installation was also halved.

More city vehicles: The vehicle fleet size is increasing and collisions in city vehicles are up. OK, both are up by a minuscule amount, but it's still going in the wrong direction, especially since civil settlements for crashes caused by city workers in city cars and trucks is a major expense, as we've previously reported.

All of the above has one caveat: Total crashes were down this fiscal year versus the one before it. In FY2025, there were 87,136 reported crashes in the city, injuring 51,068 people. In the previous July-to-June cycle, there were 94,678 reported crashes, injuring 54,998 people. That's an 8-percent drop in crashes and a 7-percent drop in injuries. (No one has fully analyzed why crashes are dropping, but many claim it is due to the traffic reductions caused by the new congestion pricing toll that started midway through FY2025.)

Riders Alliance spokesman Danny Pearlstein focused on Mayor Adams's bus lane failure.

"Mayor Adams's record not only violates the law, it breaks his own promise to complete 150 lane miles in four years," he said. "Delayed riders don't need a mayor's management report to know '[f]urther work is needed to increase bus lane production,'" (which was on page 39, by the way).

Ben Furnas, the executive director of Transportation Alternatives, said his group was pleased that crashes are down, but pointed out, "New York City still has more traffic fatalities per capita than our peer cities, and we’re never going to end traffic deaths if City Hall doesn’t focus on building the streets that make that future possible."

Hell Gate also covered the broader topics of the Mayor's Management Report with the priceless headline, "NYC Is Finally Healing After 3 Years of Eric Adams."

In other news from a relatively slow day on the streets beat (guess I picked the right day to come back from Tulsa with Covid):

The biggest threats to children's safety are cars, guns and illness. But, sure, let's pretend that a bike lane is the most pressing danger. ( PIX11

This summer's NJT breakdowns were NJT's fault. ( NJ Monitor

A blind woman on Staten Island calls for the passage of Council Member Julie Won's universal daylighting bill. ( SI Advance

Some Red Hook news: A massive redevelopment of the waterfront has advanced, thanks to some tweaks. ( The City NYDN) A massive fire burned down artist studios and small businesses in the old coffee warehouse at the end of Van Brunt Street. ( Brooklyn Paper

Gay City News) Former Democrat Mayor Adams is certainly going out his way. ( NY Times

Lyft accused of spreading misinformation? Impossible! ( Gothamist

Streetsblog readers who live in Bay Ridge have a clear choice in the upcoming Council election. We're guessing they'll be scratching their heads over this guy (who can't even correctly name the local park where he's standing):