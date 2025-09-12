Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: In Spite of You Edition

A new report shows NYC DOT can accomplish a lot when the mayor cuts his meddling. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on September 12, 2025

Photo: Kevin Duggan|

The mayor leaving DOT headquarters after his speech on Nov. 1, 2023.

Mayor Adams has kneecapped his Department of Transportation over and over again since he took office in 2022 — but DOT still manages to do good work when the person running City Hall lets it.

That's the message of a new report from Open Plans evaluating the progress of DOT's "Curb Management Action Plan."

Open Plans,which shares a parent organization with Streetsblog, gives the agency and Adams administration kudos for expanding loading zones, the Department of Sanitation's trash containerization effort and the launch of the "Smart Curbs" pilot this year.

That last accomplishment comes with an asterisk: City Hall and Council Member Gale Brewer recently stepped in to scale back parts of the program — the conversion of 70 spots from free to metered parking is on indefinite hold, Streetsblog reported on Aug. 26.

"DOT has proven they can deliver real change, making significant progress on trash containerization, loading zones, and Smart Curbs," Open Plans Senior Policy and Legislative Analyst Michael Sutherland said.

"Unfortunately, we’ve seen some of that progress stymied by last-minute meddling by the Adams administration, which in many cases has chosen to put the preferences of drivers ahead of the needs of all other users of our streets."

We hope the next mayor is taking notes.

In other news:

  • Zohran Mamdani met with Michael Bloomberg — and told reporters he's spoken with Bloomberg's ex-DOT Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan. (NY Times)
  • Fare evasion is finally trending down, according to a new report. (NY Times, amNY)
  • amNY's took its IBX tour to Middle Village and All Saints Cemetery.
  • The LIRR could shut down next week if its workers go on strike. (Gothamist, NY Times)
  • Related? "Tube strike" leads to cycling boom in London. (London cycle routes via YouTube)
  • Conservatives are mad at Republican Council Minority Leader Joann Ariola for voting to decriminalize street vending. (NY Post)
  • A 19-year-old was charged for the Oct. 2024 crash that killed his 17-year-old friend. (QNS)
  • East Harlem activists want the MTA to use an abandoned train station to create a pedestrian passageway between the Metro-North and the next phase of Second Avenue subway. (Gothamist)
  • Federal law enforcement agents are targeting immigrant delivery workers in D.C., with or without work permits — forcing them into hiding and out of the industry. (NY Times via YouTube)
  • And finally, Citi Bike has arrived in Bay Ridge:

David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

