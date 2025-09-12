Friday’s Headlines: In Spite of You Edition

Mayor Adams has kneecapped his Department of Transportation over and over again since he took office in 2022 — but DOT still manages to do good work when the person running City Hall lets it.

That's the message of a new report from Open Plans evaluating the progress of DOT's "Curb Management Action Plan."

Open Plans,which shares a parent organization with Streetsblog, gives the agency and Adams administration kudos for expanding loading zones, the Department of Sanitation's trash containerization effort and the launch of the "Smart Curbs" pilot this year.

That last accomplishment comes with an asterisk: City Hall and Council Member Gale Brewer recently stepped in to scale back parts of the program — the conversion of 70 spots from free to metered parking is on indefinite hold, Streetsblog reported on Aug. 26.

"DOT has proven they can deliver real change, making significant progress on trash containerization, loading zones, and Smart Curbs," Open Plans Senior Policy and Legislative Analyst Michael Sutherland said.

"Unfortunately, we’ve seen some of that progress stymied by last-minute meddling by the Adams administration, which in many cases has chosen to put the preferences of drivers ahead of the needs of all other users of our streets."

We hope the next mayor is taking notes.

