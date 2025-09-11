Thursday’s Headlines: Take That, Eric Edition

The Council did as Streetsblog reported it would, overriding Mayor Adams's veto of a bill to force grocery delivery apps to pay the same minimum wage that restaurant delivery apps pay.

The Council also over-rode Hizzoner's veto of a bill to criminalize street vending. Not bad for one day's work, right?

“Mayor Adams’s vetoes were another example of him prioritizing Trump’s agenda above our city by disregarding the work of his own administration on these bills and harming working-class New Yorkers,” Speaker Adrienne Adams said in a statement. “The Council is again acting as the reliable leaders in our city to advance pay equity and a sustainable delivery industry, while protecting our residents from Trump administration abuses. The Council’s override of the mayor’s senseless vetoes enact these laws that advance and protect the working people of our city.”

Delivery industry expert James Parrott championed the override vote in a Daily News op-ed earlier in the day. And Council Member Sandy Nurse, whose Intro 1135 would have guaranteed the minimum wage, also slammed the mayor.

“When you order groceries on an app, they don’t magically appear at your door,” Nurse said. “Behind every delivery is a worker trying to earn a living and put food on the table. Intro 1135 simply guarantees that grocery delivery workers earn a minimum wage. Today, we say no to poverty wages and to a mayor who has abandoned working people.” (The Post, the Times, amNY, Gothamist and The City also covered the override votes.)

As unpopular as the mayor is with the current Council, he's even less popular with the public. A new poll shows him finishing dead last in the mayoral election — behind Democrat Zohran Mamdani, Independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. (NY Post)

In other news: