Friday’s Headlines: D Bus is F’d Edition

New York City's slowest-in-the-nation bus system continues to disappoint and fail riders, Comptroller Brad Lander charged on Thursday with the release of his new report card for city buses.

A whopping 186 of the 332 bus lines across the five boroughs — 56 percent — received a D or F, per Lander's grading. Manhattan performed the worst, "largely due to heavy traffic," the comptroller's office said. Bus bunching, where buses arrive all at once, was worst in Brooklyn. SBS routes performed "slightly better," which Lander's team attributed "to stop consolidation and all-door boarding."

None of that is new: We've know for a long, long time that New York City's bus service sucks. And Mayor Adams failed to make much of a dent in that despite lofty campaign promises, but Lander's report highlighted some small bits of improvement. Reliability on bus routes in the congestion relief zone, for example, improved by 9.2 percent after the long of tolls there in January.

But the real contribution of Lander's report is his proposal for the city and MTA to "set performance-based goals for improving bus" service. That may not sound like much, but it shifts the benchmark at faster buses rather than miles of bus lanes or other interventions that depend on enforcement to work. And that matters because, as bus experts Annie Weinstock and Walter Hook have laid out, years of bus lanes and other upgrades failed to make a dent in citywide average bus speeds.

Democratic nominee for mayor Zohran Mamdani famously wants to make the city's buses "fast and free." He'd be wise to heed his pal Brad Lander's insights.

Read the full report here. Gothamist also wrote it up.

In other news: