Monday’s Headlines: Closed for Labor Day Edition

- Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani suffered injuries in a car crash in New Hampshire. (NY Times)
- Even the New York Post is excited about this month's first ever Curbside Dining Week.
- "People want a lot of things from the bus. They also don’t expect much." (New Yorker)
- Let The Hill know you strongly support congestion pricing.
- Emily Gallagher talked all things McGuinness Boulevard with City & State.
- Mayor Adams's campaign fundraising faces more scrutiny from the Campaign Finance Board. (Politico)
- Take a ride through Montreal with Clarence Eckerson. (Streetfilms via YouTube)
- The Hutchinson River Greenway's sorry state is also a safety hazard. (News 12)
- A Port Authority park in Upper Manhattan has been shuttered since "2018 or 2019." (NY Times)
- Gothamist dove into Trump's dream of remaking Penn Station.
- The Hoboken PATH stop was closed all weekend. (Gothamist)