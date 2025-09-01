Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Closed for Labor Day Edition

It's time for the best parade of the year. Plus the weekend's news (so far).

12:01 AM EDT on September 1, 2025

Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office|

It’s time for the best parade of the year.

Streetsblog will spend Labor Day out on Eastern Parkway with the bands revelers (and politicians) at the city's annual West Indian Day Parade.

We'll be back Tuesday with more award-winning local transportation journalism.

Until then, check out the weekend's news:

  • Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani suffered injuries in a car crash in New Hampshire. (NY Times)
  • Even the New York Post is excited about this month's first ever Curbside Dining Week.
  • "People want a lot of things from the bus. They also don’t expect much." (New Yorker)
  • Let The Hill know you strongly support congestion pricing.
  • Emily Gallagher talked all things McGuinness Boulevard with City & State.
  • Mayor Adams's campaign fundraising faces more scrutiny from the Campaign Finance Board. (Politico)
  • Take a ride through Montreal with Clarence Eckerson. (Streetfilms via YouTube)
  • The Hutchinson River Greenway's sorry state is also a safety hazard. (News 12)
  • A Port Authority park in Upper Manhattan has been shuttered since "2018 or 2019." (NY Times)
  • Gothamist dove into Trump's dream of remaking Penn Station.
  • The Hoboken PATH stop was closed all weekend. (Gothamist)

Streetsblog

This piece was the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Criminal Crackdown on Cyclists 2025

SEE IT: Cops Violently Arrest Teen Riding Citi Bike in Alphabet City

Three cops slammed a teenager to the ground, pulled his hair and knelt on his head — for allegedly riding a Citi Bike "in a reckless manner."

August 29, 2025
Financial District

‘Pedestrianize’ the Financial District, Lower Manhattan Council Member Says

Downtown Council Member Chris Marte says the city refuses to launch a $500K downtown pedestrianization study funded by his predecessor.

August 29, 2025
Streetsblog USAFriday Video

Friday Video: The Problem With … ‘Friday Video’?!

The urbanism YouTube sphere is thriving — but who's getting the views?

August 29, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Parking Madness Edition

A single new block of green-painted bike lane makes illegal parking by cops from the 114th Precinct even more illegal. Plus more news.

August 29, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Talking Headways Podcast: The Menace of Prosperity

Daniel Wortel-London on his new book, "The Menace of Prosperity: New York City and the Struggle for Economic Development, 1875–1981."

August 28, 2025
Bike Lanes

MONEY TALKS: Business Interests Call the Shots in Eric Adams’s New York

Forget the bribery charges — you don't have to break the law to buy influence in the Big Apple.

August 28, 2025
See all posts