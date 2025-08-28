Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Ghost Tags

GHOSTING: Drivers with ‘Ghost Plates’ Are Speeding Through New York City Streets

Cars with fake, obscured, or mismatched license plates continue to wreak havoc on city streets, a City Council report revealed.

9:52 AM EDT on August 28, 2025

Photo: Marc A. Hermann/MTA legend|

The “ghost plates” task force has done this more than 5,300 times in a little more than a year. But they owe it all to … Streetsblog!

Ghost cars — or cars with fake, obscured, or mismatched license plates — continue to wreak havoc on city streets despite years of increased enforcement, and are more likely to violate New York City traffic laws than their law abiding counterparts, according to a new report out of the City Council.

Investigators at Council’s Oversight and Investigations Division studied the traffic records of out-of-state ghost vehicles they observed parked across the city. Vehicles in the survey with mismatched plates accrued 49 percent more camera violations for speeding in school zones and 74 percent more tickets for blocking a fire hydrant than cars with matched plates, the reported released on Thursday said.

Council staff looked at over 3,500 vehicles parked on city streets with out-of-state plates, specifically in areas with a high level of out of state cars. Nearly one-fifth of the 768 non-New York-plated vehicles they observed displayed license plates that were not registered to the vehicles. 

“The use of ghost plates, especially those from out of state, to evade responsibility for violations and fines has become too commonplace throughout our city,” Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said in a statement.

“The Council’s investigation into this systemic problem underscores the need for more coordinated enforcement and policies to ensure bad actors who are more likely to commit traffic violations that jeopardize our public safety are held accountable for their actions.” 

This map shows where Council investigators sampled of out-of-state plates.Graphic: NYCCouncil

License plate scofflaws drivers cost the city money: Even within the limited sample surveyed by the Council, vehicles with ghost plates owed over $80,000 in fines. The true citywide total is likely far higher. 

The problem persists

An award-winning 2023 Streetsblog investigation broke open the story about the booming illegal market for fake temporary license plates. As a result of the investigation, several states cracked down and made it harder for dealers to pull off this kind of scam. 

State and city officials also made efforts to respond to the issue. Mayor Adams's "Ghost Car Task Force", brought together NYPD, the Sheriff's Office and DOT, boasting over 4,000 impounds, 40,000 summonses, and 900 arrests in 2024.

The Council report exposes how little impact those efforts had — what investigators described as "a broader enforcement gap that allows improperly plated vehicles to operate with little oversight."

“Despite recent enforcement efforts by law enforcement and new rules from the Department of Transportation ... out-of-state-plated ghost vehicles remain a persistent, citywide problem," the report said.

The Council's findings also show there is still a booming market for fake plates and tools to obscure license plates — all illegal to sell under city law.

And the scammers are hiding in plain sight: They openly market on social media, tempting New Yorkers with ads that offer “real” solutions to the ghost tags of the past. 

One such company, First Chance Auto, uses its large instagram following to sell sketchy Virginia license plates and titles to people in the five boroughs, encouraging New Yorkers to break the law and register out of state. Other accounts sell license plate covers or stickers to cover license plate characters that make them invisible to camera enforcement.

These kinds of ads are increasingly common, the council report said — exposing the shortcomings of the city's 2022 law that banned selling materials that cover or deface plates.

The Council’s report puts numbers to patterns uncovered Streetsblog's 2023 investigation and Streetsblog Editor-in-Chief Gersh Kuntzman's "Criminal Mischief" series.

Ghost plates can be found all over the city, the drivers who use them are a danger on the road — and the laws in place to block the sale of illegal plates and plate-altering tools are clearly not working. Scofflaw drivers know a new ghost plate is a ticket to impunity.

City legislators want to put a stop to the pervasive lawbreaking.

“This investigation shows just how widespread the problem is, from mismatched plates to cars with no plates at all, racking up unpaid tickets and blocking fire hydrants," said Council Oversight and Investigations Chair Gale Brewer (D-Upper West Side). "It is unacceptable that online marketplaces still allow the sale of fake or fraudulent plates that fuel this crisis."

Sophia Lebowitz

Before joining Streetsblog, Sophia Isabel Lebowitz was a filmmaker and journalist covering transportation and culture in New York City.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Bike Lanes

MONEY TALKS: Business Interests Call the Shots in Eric Adams’s New York

Forget the bribery charges — you don't have to break the law to buy influence in the Big Apple.

August 28, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: ‘Blessed’ By Duffy and Byford Edition

Sean Duffy became the latest in a long line of politicians to make big promises about New York Penn Station. Plus more news.

August 28, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Mastro of None Edition

The Adams administration put the brakes on yet another long-awaited DOT initiative as it crossed the finish line. Plus more news.

August 27, 2025
Curbs

City Hall Pauses Upper West Side ‘Smart Curb’ Parking Reforms Amid Predictable Driver Backlash

DOT's nascent effort to convert 70 curbside spots on the Upper West Side from free to metered parking is on hold after drivers threw a fit, City Hall said.

August 26, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

Talking Headways Podcast: Talking with Ryan Russo (Yes, THAT Ryan Russo) About Bike Networks

The head of NACTO (and maybe the head of NYC DOT in waiting?) talks to America's leading transportation podcast.

August 26, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Pay-to-Play Edition

Well-funded delivery app lobbyists are running roughshod at the City Council. Plus more news.

August 26, 2025
See all posts