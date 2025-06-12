Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Pedestrian safety

DOT Unveils Safer Intersection Design: Mini-Protected Bike Lanes at Corners

The design "daylights" corners while adding safer cycling infrastructure where it's most needed.

12:03 AM EDT on June 12, 2025

Rendering: DOT|

DOT plans to make intersections safer with this design, starting at six crossings in southern Brooklyn.

You want daylighting? We'll show you daylighting!

The Department of Transportation — under pressure from a growing number of advocates and Council members to ban parking at every intersection in the city to daylight corners for more visibility — will begin rolling out a new design to make intersections safer at six southern Brooklyn crossings this year.

DOT leaders have argued that a universal ban on parking at corners won't improve safety unless there are also physical barriers to keep drivers out — and the new designs double down on that by adding hard infrastructure, which simultaneously creates mini-protected bike lanes.

"Using barriers to clear space at the intersection will help ensure pedestrians, cyclists and turning vehicles can see each other and enhance safety," DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement.

The new design build on the DOT's existing efforts to keep cars from corners with hard infrastructure such as concrete jersey barriers, bike racks, planters, granite blocks, plastic sticks or bumps to slow down turns. The new design would effectively create protected bike lanes at corners thanks to the barriers, even if there is only an unprotected cycling path or a shared lane on the approach.

DOT chose six intersections to redesign this year, including four along wide Ocean Avenue, at Church Avenue, Avenue J, Cortelyou Road and Foster Avenue. Two more are at Avenue J and Bedford Avenue and at Rugby Road and Foster Avenue.

The agency selected the locations because they have not had a lot of safe street treatments in the past, and have a history of turning crashes. On Ocean Avenue between Church and Avenue J, there were 79 reported crashes in 2024 injuring 75 people – more than one a week – including 15 pedestrians and 13 cyclists.

Those car-focused areas are a great place to start, said one cycling supporter, while urging the city to invest more in harder materials than plastic, especially along wide wide roads like Ocean Avenue.

"It’s great to see DOT innovating and experimenting with intersections," said Jon Orcutt, the director of advocacy at Bike New York in a statement. "Anything with real (not plastic) infrastructure in street corners is good news. I also applaud the location list targeting the stroads of southern Brooklyn."

New York City advocates have mobilized a grass-roots effort over the past two years to push for universal daylighting around the city, culminating in a promising Council bill.

But DOT opposes the measure, citing its own contested report that removing parking without adding hard infrastructure could actually encourage drivers to make faster and more dangerous turns.

A whopping 55 percent of pedestrian deaths and 79 percent of pedestrian traffic injuries happen at intersections, according to DOT.

It is already illegal under state law to park near corners, but the Big Apple has long exempted itself in favor of more free car storage.

Keeping corners clear of obstructive cars has been standard practice across more than 40 states and as far back as the 1920s. Just across the river, Hoboken, New Jersey, aggressively implemented daylighting and reduced traffic deaths to zero.

"We always like to see DOT rethinking intersections, especially the very dangerous ones. And any project that builds in daylighting is going to be a win for us," said Jackson Chabot, director of advocacy at Open Plans (which shares a parent company Streetsblog). "This is a great first step, or option for some areas. But we’d love to see some simpler hardening at a quicker pace."

Supporters have pointed out that removing the parking spots would have the extra benefit of making it easier for the agency to install hard daylighting, because they would no longer have to notify community boards about repurposing motor vehicle storage space.

Kevin Duggan
@kduggan16

Kevin Duggan joined Streetsblog in October, 2022, after covering transportation for amNY. Duggan has been covering New York since about 2017 after getting his masters in journalism from Dublin City University in Ireland. After some freelancing, he landed a job with Vince DiMiceli’s Brooklyn Paper, where he covered southern Brooklyn neighborhoods and, later, Brownstone Brooklyn. He’s on Twitter at @kduggan16. And his email address is kevin@streetsblog.org.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Garden State Commuters Edition

Car trips into Manhattan spiked during last month's NJ Transit strike. Plus more news.

June 12, 2025
2025 Mayoral Election

StreetsPAC Ranks Lander #1 for Mayor, Offers Other Picks for Comptroller, Beeps and Council

The livable streets political action committee says Lander's plan for safer streets and better public transit is "by far the most comprehensive blueprint ... we've ever seen from a candidate for any office."

June 11, 2025
School streets

Brooklyn Parents Push for Paris-Style School Street

The streets outside a school should be for people, not cut-through traffic.

June 11, 2025
State Policy

State Senate Guts ‘Super Speeder Bill’ To Protect Reckless Drivers

Under cloak of darkness, the state Senate helped more than 130,000 reckless drivers avoid accountability.

June 11, 2025
NYPD

Data Dumps: NYPD Earns an ‘F’ From Public on Poor 311 Response

June 11, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Sidewalk Police Edition

So now you risk arrest if you're standing on a sidewalk? Plus other news.

June 11, 2025
See all posts