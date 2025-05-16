Friday’s Headlines: East Flatbush Tragedy Edition

A 68-year-old woman is dead after a driver struck her as she crossed the street — in the crosswalk, with the signal to walk — in East Flatbush on Wednesday, cops said.

Streetsblog intern Jonah Schwarz visited the intersection of Rutland Road and E. 95th Street in Brooklyn where the unnamed driver of a 2025 Mercedes Benz GLC 300 struck and killed Maurette Lafleur, of nearby E. 39th Street.

Lorna Johnson, who owns Black Hair, a salon near the scene, told Schwarz she's had trouble sleeping after witnessing the tragedy unfold on Wednesday.

"The lady spin around and sped through," Johnson recalled. “I heard the van run over her and her bones crunching."

"The government should do something, like when people are walking, no cars should be moving," the witness-to-horror said.

Cops have not named the 64-year-old Mercedes driver because, at least as of now, she does not face any charges. Her brand new car had just one violation on its public record — for blocking a bus lane.

Reporting by Jonah Schwarz

In other news:

And finally, Streetsblog was honored to receive the New York Deadline Club's aware for digital video reporting on Thursday night.

We submitted three short reported videos for the award — "You Can Walk Faster Than This NYC Bus," "NYPD’s Illegal Parking Has Cops In Trouble With the Feds" and "Instacart Shoppers Aren’t Covered by Minimum Wage Law." Watch them all — and much, much more — on our YouTube, TikTok and Instagram channels.

All credit goes to Streetsblog Engagement Editor Emily Lipstein, who has transformed how we reach more and bigger audiences in the little under one year since she joined our staff. Emily directs and edits nearly all of Streetsblog's video content, and shares this award with reporters (and on-screen talent) Dave Colon, Sophia Lebowitz and David Meyer.

"Within mere weeks, Emily revolutionized and professionalized Streetsblog's multi-media effort, bringing out talents on the staff that more people than Deadline Club judges are appreciating. We are so proud of her," said Streetsblog Editor-in-Chief Gersh Kuntzman.

Lipstein, who also runs and monitors Streetsbog's social media feeds joked that the award "may just make all of the death threats worth it."

