Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: NYPD Bike Crackdown Edition

NYPD's criminalization of several common cycling violations attracted plenty of haters after Streetsblog exposed it on Friday. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on May 5, 2025

Emil Cohen/NYC Council|

Inspector Brian O’Sullivan, Commanding Officer of NYPD’s Traffic Division, told the Council that they increase traffic tickets to criminal court summonses.

NYPD's criminalization of several common cycling violations has attracted plenty of haters after Streetsblog's reporting exposed the new policy on Friday.

One woman told our reporter Kevin Duggan she'd received a ticket when she hadn't even broken the law. The New York Civil Liberties Union warned that the new policy would "amplify" racially targeted policing against immigrants. Assembly Member Phara Souffrant Forrest called it "incredibly misguided" and "unacceptable." MSNBC's Chris Hayes called it "outrageous."

"This is absolutely nuts. Seems likely it’s meant to deliver immigrant delivery cyclists straight to ICE as part of Eric Adams corrupt bargain w Trump," Hayes wrote on Bluesky

This is an outrageous policy change. Also, if you’re gonna do this then you gotta do it for drivers, too right? Given those are obviously far far more dangerous vehicles. nyc.streetsblog.org/2025/05/02/p...

Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes.bsky.social) 2025-05-02T14:18:53.758Z

NY1 followed Streetsblog reporting on the crackdown, which cops have said will target 14 corridors in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. Watch the segment — NY1 reporter Olivia Leach correctly notes that drivers account for far more crashes, injuries and fatalities on city streets than cyclists.

Read Duggan's latest on the controversial crackdown here.

In other news:

  • Streetsblog welcomes Amy Sohn as a our new Albany reporter today.
  • Janno Lieber touted Gov. Hochul's "fully-funded MTA capital plan" in amNY op-ed, but you should read Dave Colon's latest on why that's not quite true.
  • The boy who survived the Ocean Parkway crash that killed his mother and two sisters earlier this year is out of the hospital. (Yeshiva World News)
  • The cyclist killed downtown on Thursday was a "popular and influential" synthwave musician. (Daily News)
  • Sean Duffy's latest target is a batch of equity-focused transportation research grants. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Next on Duffy's target list: his own U.S. DOT workforce. (Bloomberg)
  • City Council legislation would "gradually" increase street vendor permits. (Gothamist)
  • Everyone loves the TD Five Boro Bike Tour. (Gothamist, NY Post, NYPD via Instagram)
  • The Post did a nice dive into subway accessibility and broken elevators.
  • A Hatzolah EMT struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Midwood early Sunday, police said. (Daily News)
  • More subway emergency gates will automatically lock for 15 second after they've been opened. (NY Post)
  • The MTA's two tunnels will experience overnight closures during flood testing next month. (SI Advance)
  • NY1's segment on public space in the mayoral election opens with a montage of absolutely furious anti-bike public commenters.
  • Also on NY1: The family of February car crash victim Justin Diaz is "sick, angry [and] disgusted" at the release of Diaz's killer.
  • ABC 7 NY ran a rage piece on DOT's new bike boulevard in Astoria.
  • One of New York's most powerful unions ousted its longtime president. (NY Post)
  • Amtrak's president rebuffed New York's demands that it reconsider its service plans for its forthcoming East River Tunnel project. (NY Post, CBS New York)
  • New York City's subway should be beautiful, according to Hayden Clarkin and Aaron Shavel. (The Transit Guy via Substack)
  • The eagle statue from the old Penn Station is back on display at a plaza nearby. (NY Post)
  • And finally, check out the first batch of answers from our mayoral survey, to which six candidates replied. Stay tuned for more — and let the candidates who didn't participate know you want to hear from them, too. (We sure do.)
David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

