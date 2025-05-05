Monday’s Headlines: NYPD Bike Crackdown Edition

NYPD's criminalization of several common cycling violations has attracted plenty of haters after Streetsblog's reporting exposed the new policy on Friday.

One woman told our reporter Kevin Duggan she'd received a ticket when she hadn't even broken the law. The New York Civil Liberties Union warned that the new policy would "amplify" racially targeted policing against immigrants. Assembly Member Phara Souffrant Forrest called it "incredibly misguided" and "unacceptable." MSNBC's Chris Hayes called it "outrageous."

"This is absolutely nuts. Seems likely it’s meant to deliver immigrant delivery cyclists straight to ICE as part of Eric Adams corrupt bargain w Trump," Hayes wrote on Bluesky

This is an outrageous policy change. Also, if you’re gonna do this then you gotta do it for drivers, too right? Given those are obviously far far more dangerous vehicles. nyc.streetsblog.org/2025/05/02/p... — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes.bsky.social) 2025-05-02T14:18:53.758Z

NY1 followed Streetsblog reporting on the crackdown, which cops have said will target 14 corridors in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. Watch the segment — NY1 reporter Olivia Leach correctly notes that drivers account for far more crashes, injuries and fatalities on city streets than cyclists.

Read Duggan's latest on the controversial crackdown here.

