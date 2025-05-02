Friday Video: Could Speed Limiter Tech Stop Crashes Before They Happen?

Southern Brooklyn is still reeling from the tragic vehicular killing of a mother and two of her kids on Ocean Parkway on March 29.

The driver in the crash, Miriam Yarimi, had a lengthy record of speeding on the strip — including a camera violation just days before the crash. But no state law exists to flag drivers like Yarimi with piles of speed camera violations.

Enter the "Stop Super Speeders" bill, which would allow the state to install "speed limiter" devices on the cars of drivers with six or more speeding or red light camera violations in a single 12-month period.

Such legislation could have gotten Yarimi off the road — though she was already driving with her license suspended due to unpaid fines. Streetsblog visited Ocean Parkway recently to talk with Amber Alder, a local mom and former political candidate.

Adler told Streetsblog Engagement Editor Emily Lipstein all about the safety menace that is Ocean Parkway — and things that could be done to make it safer, like passing "Stop Super Speeders" into law. Watch below: