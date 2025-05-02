Decision 2025: Our Mayoral Questionnaire Begins … With a Question on Traffic

Starting today, Streetsblog has begun rolling out the top candidates' answers to our eight-question campaign questionnaire. All of the questions and answers will be posted here, and each day's question will feature the full answers in two forms: the text is not only below but plotted on a matrix graded by a panel of livable streets movement experts. Remember, candidates make many promises, so rather than grade the answers on dreams, we also added in a "reality" category so readers can judge if the candidate actually has a plan for achieving his or her promises. Don't worry, there won't be a test later: we'll recap all the answers on an uber-matrix later in the month.

Question 1: Now that congestion pricing is operating in New York City, what should the city government do to build on its success in reducing Manhattan traffic?

Scott Stringer, former Manhattan Borough President and City Comptroller

Car culture has long dominated the streets of Manhattan, endangering city residents and generating 30 percent of the city’s carbon emissions. I have been an advocate for congestion pricing models since hosting the City Transit Expo in 2006. The toll is working and contributing extra funds towards the ultimate solution to car dominance, making transit more reliable and safe. I have a strong record of advocating for and delivering transportation improvements. As Comptroller, I published “The Human Cost of Subway Delays” survey, finding that out of 1,200 riders, 74 percent had been late to work, 66 percent had been late to pick up or drop off a child, and 33 percent had been late for medical appointments due to subway delays. Many suffered more serious delays, 13 percent lost wages and 2 percent reported having been fired.

Unreliable service on the subway drove people to above-ground transit, however, the buses are even worse. NYC’s bus system is one of the slowest in the country, does not operate 24/7, and city residents can't rely on it. The utter failure of New York City’s transit to provide consistent service, both above and below ground, is the root cause of the massive influx of private automobiles flooding our streets.

That is why, as Comptroller, I called for the Transportation Bond Act so voters could approve an increase in the city’s investment in subways and buses. And that is why as Mayor, I will ensure investments get made.

My transportation plan includes a complete overhaul of the city’s bus network, ensuring 24/7 operation, service every six minutes, and integration of a Fair Fares system to enable more New Yorkers to use the city’s transit while making sure those who are able still pay their fair share. I am committed to working with Gov. Hochul, the MTA, and state officials to create an efficient and comprehensive state budget that heavily invests in transit infrastructure – like the Interborough Express and the Utica Avenue subway extension – throughout the five boroughs.

Immediate investment into even more protected bike and bus lanes, increasing pedestrian space, and enforcing cleanliness and clear pathways so our streets remain welcoming for everyone is necessary to create a highly functional city for ourselves and the next generation. Our next steps for mobility must enable all five boroughs to take command of their streets and move away from cars.

Zellnor Myrie, state Senator from Brooklyn

I’m a strong supporter of congestion pricing, having voted for it as a state Senator. Since its implementation, the program has already delivered on its promises by reducing traffic, improving air quality, and generating tens of millions of dollars to fund our public transportation system.

As someone who relies on the subway every day, I understand firsthand just how crucial this funding is, especially after the years of neglect and mismanagement that New Yorkers faced under Andrew Cuomo. As mayor, I will do everything in my power to protect and expand the success of congestion pricing and ensure that any efforts to stop it — particularly by Trump — are unsuccessful. In response to his federal intervention, my administration will take swift legal action to challenge the revocation of approval. We will work closely with state officials to assert that the federal government does not have the authority to undo a program that has already shown clear benefits for New Yorkers.

In addition, we will launch a public information campaign to showcase the program’s success and keep New Yorkers informed. By highlighting the program’s positive results, we will work to build broader public support and demonstrate how congestion pricing is benefiting our city.

Jessica Ramos, state Senator from Queens

I have big plans to implement Rapid Bus Transit — not just in Manhattan — but in all five boroughs. The 14th Street Busway has been a huge success, proving that dedicated bus lanes can dramatically reduce congestion, speed up commutes, and boost ridership. Building on the momentum of congestion pricing, New York City should expand Bus Rapid Transit to key corridors like Eighth Avenue and 125th Street.

I would also like to explore moving the bus lane from the outer-most lane to the central lane with protected rider boarding on the center medians so we can avoid conflicts between traffic turning off these main throughways and buses with linear paths. Smart design can go a long way!

Brad Lander, City Comptroller and a former Council member from Brooklyn

I’m proud to have worked alongside transit and livable streets advocates since 2007 to win the implementation of congestion pricing. Last year, when Gov. Hochul put congestion pricing “on pause,” I convened the coalition of advocates and attorneys who brought two lawsuits that helped get the program implemented before Trump entered office, so that we could ensure its successful implementation and preservation. It has been thrilling to see it so quickly deliver less traffic, shorter travel times, cleaner air, increased mass transit ridership, and funding for subway and bus improvements, just as we knew it would.

Now, we must protect ourselves from the Trump Administration’s attempts to turn off the cameras and gut our federal transportation funding. That’s why I convened transit advocates to make it clear New York stands strong.

Congestion pricing offers a significant “streetscape dividend” that we must seize to implement new bus- and bike-ways like the successful project on 14th Street, which I will implement on 34th Street and other cross-town routes. We should pedestrianize large swaths of Lower Manhattan. And for every livable streets project we implement in the congestion zone, we must implement at least two outside it (e.g. Fordham Road, Paseo Park/34th Avenue Open Street). I’ll use the city’s Streets Plan mandate to develop a comprehensive, publicly-informed strategy for expanding pedestrian and open public spaces citywide, bike lanes and bus lanes.

Zohran Mamdani, state Assembly member from Queens

With congestion pricing finally operational and quickly proving an overwhelming success, we have an opportunity to transform large amounts of public space within and around the relief zone. I would focus on pedestrianization and building protected bike lanes, dedicated bus lanes and other street infrastructure, particularly for high foot traffic areas in and around Times Square and the entire Financial District. I will also work with DOT to reimagine north-south running avenues, e.g. converting general travel lanes to pedestrian space, protected bike infrastructure or bus lanes.

Connecting approaches into the congestion relief zone should be similarly reimagined We should also implement busways on all major east-west arteries in Manhattan, building on the success of the 14th Street busway. This infrastructure will encourage mode switching — getting people out of cars and onto bikes or buses — and is essential to continuing to reduce congestion, improve air quality and make the streets safer.

Whitney Tilson

I am a proud supporter of congestion pricing. As mayor, I will use my bully pulpit to celebrate the program’s success and push back against Donald Trump and others’ lies about it. I want to be the mayor that ends congestion in the city entirely by adopting best practices from the congestion pricing system in cities like Singapore.

Pricing should be dynamic, varying by the hour, and free at off-peak times when there is no congestion. It should also be expanded to every part of New York City that suffers from congestion, in a revenue-neutral way, to ensure that traffic flows smoothly 24/7/365.

Note: No answers were provided by Andrew Cuomo and Adrienne Adams despite repeated requests.