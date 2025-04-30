Wednesday’s Headlines: Duffy on Day 100 Edition

Trump Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's anti-congestion pricing spiel may have met its match in Curt Menefee, the longtime host of "Fox NFL Sunday" and co-host of FOX 5 New York's daily "Good Day New York" program.

Duffy, a former "Real World" and Fox News star, was on his old network and its local affiliate on Tuesday to celebrate Trump's 100th day in office and continue his marketing campaign against congestion pricing.

"People are being priced out of driving into New York City," Duffy said in front of a live "Fox & Friends" audience. "I like freedom. Let me drive my car in if I want."

That pitch went over fine at "Fox & Friends," but fell flat on local TV, where Menefee bluntly told Duffy that most New Yorkers take mass transit.

"The majority of New Yorkers use public transportation," Menefee said. "You can argue that people from New Jersey or Connecticut or whatever have to pay when they come in, but the people who live in the city and use public transportation on a day-to-day basis already have a system for going below 60th Street."

The two then went back forth on Duffy's claim that New York planned congestion pricing entirely as a "fundraiser for the MTA," rather than to reduce congestion. Another odd moment came when Duffy mockingly asked Menefee, "Do you talk to average New Yorkers?"

"Yes, we do," the host hit back, before stumping Duffy with a geography question — if New York must legally provide a "free path" to drivers into the central business district, as Duffy's U.S. DOT argues, why are there longstanding tolls on the bridges and tunnels between New Jersey and New York?

Menefee didn't get into the details, but there isn't a single toll-free Hudson River vehicle crossing south of Albany. Duffy, a Garden State resident, bizarrely insisted that "there's a roundabout way you can go."

Watch the full clip here. You can read about how Duffy views his "first 100 days" as Secretary of Transportation in a recent column he wrote for The Hill.

In other news: