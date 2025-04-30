Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Duffy on Day 100 Edition

"Good Day New York" co-host Curt Menefee doesn't buy Sean Duffy's arguments against congestion pricing. Plus more news.

12:10 AM EDT on April 30, 2025

Sean Duffy and former Fox colleague Curt Menefee got into it about congestion pricing on Tuesday.

Trump Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's anti-congestion pricing spiel may have met its match in Curt Menefee, the longtime host of "Fox NFL Sunday" and co-host of FOX 5 New York's daily "Good Day New York" program.

Duffy, a former "Real World" and Fox News star, was on his old network and its local affiliate on Tuesday to celebrate Trump's 100th day in office and continue his marketing campaign against congestion pricing.

"People are being priced out of driving into New York City," Duffy said in front of a live "Fox & Friends" audience. "I like freedom. Let me drive my car in if I want."

That pitch went over fine at "Fox & Friends," but fell flat on local TV, where Menefee bluntly told Duffy that most New Yorkers take mass transit.

"The majority of New Yorkers use public transportation," Menefee said. "You can argue that people from New Jersey or Connecticut or whatever have to pay when they come in, but the people who live in the city and use public transportation on a day-to-day basis already have a system for going below 60th Street."

The two then went back forth on Duffy's claim that New York planned congestion pricing entirely as a "fundraiser for the MTA," rather than to reduce congestion. Another odd moment came when Duffy mockingly asked Menefee, "Do you talk to average New Yorkers?"

"Yes, we do," the host hit back, before stumping Duffy with a geography question — if New York must legally provide a "free path" to drivers into the central business district, as Duffy's U.S. DOT argues, why are there longstanding tolls on the bridges and tunnels between New Jersey and New York?

Menefee didn't get into the details, but there isn't a single toll-free Hudson River vehicle crossing south of Albany. Duffy, a Garden State resident, bizarrely insisted that "there's a roundabout way you can go."

Watch the full clip here. You can read about how Duffy views his "first 100 days" as Secretary of Transportation in a recent column he wrote for The Hill.

In other news:

  • Also on Duffy's TV agenda: Newark Airport, which has been in chaos for days thanks in part to an air traffic controller shortage. (ABC 7 NY)
  • Albany will fund the MTA capital plan over five years in part with higher taxes on businesses with payrolls over $10 million. (NY Times, City & State)
  • True to its convictions, NY Post responds by planting itself firmly on the side of not funding the MTA, ever.
  • Amtrak is cutting service in New York and Gov. Hochul isn't happy. (NY Post)
  • Cops finally the ambulance driver who struck and killed 69-year-old Miriam Reinharth in November. The driver took Reinharth, a journalist, to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. (Daily News)
  • MTA work on the elevated track in Bushwick is a nightmare for nearby businesses. (Brooklyn Paper)
  • And finally, who says you have to choose between brunch and a protest?

David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

