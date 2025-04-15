Tuesday’s Headlines: Clean that Plate Edition

The city's new rules regarding defaced or covered plates — which mirror state rules on the same subject — go into effect on Wednesday. I wasn't even going to mention it — like I said, there are already state rules that — but it's important to the Department of Transportation for drivers to know that the updated rule now also prohibits plates from being coated with any material that could distort a photograph of the plate.
I wasn't going to cover it, as I said, until I walked out the door and, within 20 minutes, caught seven violators of the rules. Fortunately, I was able to turn it into a delightful video/public service announcement (and you know what the cops call it? Criminal mischief!):
And amNY also covered it.
In other news:
- The MTA's work at the Breakneck Ridge station will be worth the wait. (NYDN)
- Deal reached! Forest Hills concerts are back. (Gothamist)
- We enjoyed the Times's coverage of the manner in which Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Mayor Eric Adams killed outdoor dining, but a link to Streetsblog's world-leading coverage would have been nice.
- And speaking of our need to be loved, Hell Gate did a great story about the Adams administration's failure to promptly respond to Freedom of Information Law requests, but how could any outlet edited by Friend of Streetsblog Chris Robbins forget to point out that Streetsblog has actually sued the city over its failure to provide public information on a timely basis? How, Chris, how?
- As much as the Post keeps trying to find a restaurateur here or there who will complain about congestion pricing, amNY found that it's not hurting eateries' bottom lines.
- Speaking of congestion pricing, it's also working on congestion. (Gothamist)
- And speaking of things that are working, so is the city's e-scooter program. (amNY)
- Jose Martinez gave us the seminal subway car primer. (The City)
- Some Astoria NIMBYs are opposing a street safety plan for 31st Avenue, but fortunately, there's now a petition so you can tell DOT that you support the lives of our fellow New Yorkers over car owners' desire to double-park. We'd sure hate to see the NIMBYs ratioed, wouldn't we?
- Public bathrooms in Tompkins Square Park. Believe it! (Gothamist)
- The good news? U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy isn't only at war with New York City. The bad news? His war against high-speed rail continues. (Texas Tribune)
