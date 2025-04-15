Tuesday’s Headlines: Clean that Plate Edition

The city's new rules regarding defaced or covered plates — which mirror state rules on the same subject — go into effect on Wednesday. I wasn't even going to mention it — like I said, there are already state rules that — but it's important to the Department of Transportation for drivers to know that the updated rule now also prohibits plates from being coated with any material that could distort a photograph of the plate.

I wasn't going to cover it, as I said, until I walked out the door and, within 20 minutes, caught seven violators of the rules. Fortunately, I was able to turn it into a delightful video/public service announcement (and you know what the cops call it? Criminal mischief!):

And amNY also covered it.

In other news: