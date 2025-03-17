Monday’s Headlines: Don’t Kill Congestion Pricing Edition

It's not really clear what happened at Gov. Hochul's meeting with President Trump on Friday. Her office called the meeting "productive," according to the New York Post, and we know they discussed congestion pricing and other topics. "Productive" can mean anything, but one thing is true: today marks four days until the illegal and arbitrary deadline that Trump set for Hochul to turn off the cameras.

Judging by the governor's public statements, that date will come and go with little fanfare, but it's unclear where negotiations stand — or to what extent the conversations between the two executives could even be called that.

Hochul reportedly brought a "picture book" to the Oval Office in February to tout congestion pricing's benefits. No outlet has reported what the two discussed at their more recent meeting, but Hochul had plenty of good news to share.

For one, the notoriously pro-car Staten Island Advance picked up our story from last week about the lack of spillover traffic on outerborough bridges since the toll launched. Meanwhile, Courthouse News covered the phenomenon — also reported in Streetsblog — of New Yorkers "coming around" to the toll.

Stay tuned as the week's events unfold ahead of Friday's faux deadline.

In other news: