Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Setting a Date Edition

President Trump wants congestion pricing to end on March 21. Good luck with that. Plus other news.

12:03 AM EST on February 27, 2025

The big story yesterday was the revelation that the Trump administration has sent a letter to the MTA demanding that it turn off the congestion pricing cameras on March 21.

Everyone covered it — NYDN, NY Post, NY Times, amNY, Gothamist and The City, for starters — but the story is sort of moot because the cameras are, in fact, on, and Gov. Hochul says she won't turn them off until she's ordered to do so by a judge.

Meanwhile, the judge in the MTA's lawsuit against the Trump U.S. DOT hasn't even set a date for a hearing on the case. But we're guessing that Judge Lewis Liman will get snapping now that FHWA Executive Director Gloria Shepherd has put "March 21" in writing.

The real story from yesterday came almost as an aside: Retails sales are way up in the congestion relief zone, debunking President Trump's main argument against the tolls. Dave Colon had that story.

In other news from an exceptionally slow day:

  • MTA to joy riders: Stop stealing our subways. (NYDN)
  • The NYPD is going to lower its educational standards. Sure, perhaps that will increase the pool of candidates, but here's hoping NYPD Commissioner Tisch increases the intensity of training from a mere six-month "academy" to something more professional. (NY Times, amNY)
  • Fair Fares is now on OMNY. (Gothamist)
  • An MTA bus driver killed a cyclist in the Bronx. (Gothamist)
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Congestion Pricing

Memo to the President: Manhattan Economy Improving, Thanks to Congestion Pricing

Lower Manhattan's economy has gotten an almost billion-dollar boost in just the first month of congestion pricing's existence, the MTA said on Wednesday.

February 27, 2025
Delivery workers

Leadership Vacuum: Delivery Workers Oppose Hochul’s E-Bike Plan as Adams Goes AWOL

February 27, 2025
Bike Lanes

Double-Wide Bike Lanes Coming to Sixth Ave. in Midtown

The city starts to claim the space dividend now that congestion pricing is reducing car traffic.

February 26, 2025
Streetsblog USAPresident Trump's Second Term

‘Complete Streets’ Webpage Falls Prey To Trump Purge

Some basic technical resources were housed on a single government website that was scrubbed shortly after Trump's inauguration. Now, advocates are scrambling.

February 26, 2025
See all posts