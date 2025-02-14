Friday’s Headlines: Pressure on City Hall Edition

Mayor Adams's legal and political sideshow was in full swing on Thursday. You can scroll down for our curators highlights, but we're going to focus this newsletter on what Hizzoner should be thinking about instead of the reported Trump quid pro quo mess that's almost certainly gobbling up his attention.

The New York City subway system has billions of dollars of financial needs — $68 billion, by the MTA's price-tag for its 2025-2029 capital plan. That's money the transportation authority needs not only for vital expansion projects like the Second Avenue Subway and IBX, but for basic-but-crucial stuff like system maintenance and new trains and buses.

Unfortunately Gov. Hochul and her colleagues in the State Legislature are still figuring out where to get $33 billion of that money, even as they try to stave off Donald Trump's threats to congestion pricing, which is funding $15 billion of the previous capital plan. Chances are the state is going to turn to New York City, the city's Independent Budget Office warned on Thursday.

The IBO isn't crazy about that: A big chunk of the MTA's revenue already comes from the five boroughs in the form of taxes — including the a payroll tax hike exclusively on New York City that Hochul pushed through in 2023. And Hochul counts $4 billion from the city among the $35 billion she's already identified for the capital plan compared the $3 billion in the previous, $55 billion capital plan. The city also chipped in $1.4 billion to the MTA operating budget last year, up 17 percent compared to 2023 and expected to grow. (And don't forget fares.)

"With new Federal funding unlikely to fill the gap, the State will need to choose a careful balance between broad-based State aid, MTA debt, and burdening the City further," the IBO report said.

That's where the Mayor Adams's role becomes crucial. With Hizzoner distracted by his moment in the national political spotlight and flirting with a full embrace of Donald Trump, will his administration leverage its growing contribution to the MTA or get the once-over from Hochul and her colleagues in Albany?

the IBO report, which you can read for yourself here.

