Tuesday’s Headlines: Fact-Challenged Rajkumar Edition

Well, it's official that Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar of Queens has abandoned her quest to be comptroller — "I've always loved numbers," she had said when she was in that race — and is instead challenging Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

No, she didn't say, "I've always loved advocating for the public" in her NY1 interview, but she did offer this groaner when asked what her focus would be:

“My focus will be common sense, and bringing people together. Uniting the city against violence. Tackling our mental health crisis. It will also be definitely public safety. I’ve been a leader in closing down illegal smoke shops proliferating around our state. Also, saving us from the dangers of reckless e-bikes. So many New Yorkers have almost been hit by a dangerous e-bike." (Emphasis added.)

Unfortunately, no one asked a follow-up. So even though I'm not running for Public Advocate (yet), here's what I would have asked: "Really, Assembly member? Almost been hit? What do you have to say to the 4,168 cyclists and 8,787 pedestrians who were hit and injured by car drivers last year? Will you publicly advocate for them or will you continue to publicly advocate for people who were not injured in any way at all?"

Sounds like a good question for our first debate (stop that! I have not declared yet!). The Post and QNS also covered the Rajkumar announcement (though did not ask my question).

In other news: