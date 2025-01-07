Tuesday’s Headlines: More Congestion Pricing Lies Edition

The Chicken Littles and plutocratic populists at the New York Post continued their flood-the-zone coverage of congestion pricing, following (or fueling) plenty of hysteria on social media in the now two days since the tolls were switched on.

What's an advocate/journalist/New Yorker sick of a life hemmed in by cars supposed to do? Well, our own Dave Colon offered his own version of the Hippocratic oath: First, do no panicking.

But Colon is like Budda in a Knicks jersey; I don't have his saucy, devil-may-care, this-too-shall-pass Dalai Lama calm. I pick up the Post and every page is a 150-decibel megaphone decrying a simple toll that will raise money for the subway and reduce the congestion that is choking our city's air and productivity.

Here was the Post's rundown for Monday only:

None of these quoted the millions of transit riders who benefit from congestion pricing. Certainly there are some Post readers who ride the bus, no?

In a traditional tabloid war, you'd expect the Daily News to either try to one-up the Post's toxic coverage or balance it with different coverage. Alas, the fading tabloid didn't even post a toll story on Monday. But others did:

And in other news: