Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Mayor Trump Edition

Mayor Adams channeled the president-elect on Tuesday in his weekly off-topic presser. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EST on December 4, 2024

Main photo: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office|

Admit it, it looks real.

Mayor Adams channeled the president-elect on Tuesday in his weekly off-topic presser yesterday, blaming immigrants for harming the city and saying they should be deported even if they are only accused of a crime but not yet convicted.

The mayor should be careful with that kind of language — after all, he is also accused of a crime, but not yet convicted.

Everyone covered it (NYDN, NY Post, Gothamist) — but most reporters reserving their hottest takes for social media rather than their own outlets. For instance:

X.com
X.com
X.com

In other news:

  • Speaking of the mayor, he was also quite Trumpian on the Daniel Penny case as it headed to the jury (NY Post) and on President Biden's pardon of his son (NY Times, amNY).
  • The big local story was the city's completion of a bus lane on East and West 96th Street in Manhattan. We covered it in the only way we know how — with an eye towards the Adams administration's bus lane failure this year — while others covered it straight. (NYDN, amNY, Gothamist)
  • A Tesla burst into flames after its driver crashed it. Sure, but let's worry about e-bikes. (NY Post)
  • Check out New York in the almost good ol' days, right when trolleys were being pushed aside by cars. (NY Post)
  • Like Streetsblog, amNY and Gothamist covered Monday night's transit forum with several mayoral candidates.
  • Make Citi Bike great again. (Hell Gate)
  • Circling back on a Gothamist story from Monday, we can't understand why the outlet would say that roads are safe in the middle of a nearly 20-percent increase in pedestrian deaths.
  • Finally, it's that time of the day when we honor yesterday's donors to our annual December fundraising drive. Thanks, Christian! Thanks, Bridget! Thanks, John (or can we call you Jack?)! Thanks, Russell! Thanks, Mark! Thanks, Binyamin! Thanks, Randy! Thanks, Mary Beth! Thanks, Jennifer C.! Thanks, Jennifer M.!
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

