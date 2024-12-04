Wednesday’s Headlines: Mayor Trump Edition

Mayor Adams channeled the president-elect on Tuesday in his weekly off-topic presser yesterday, blaming immigrants for harming the city and saying they should be deported even if they are only accused of a crime but not yet convicted.

The mayor should be careful with that kind of language — after all, he is also accused of a crime, but not yet convicted.

Everyone covered it (NYDN, NY Post, Gothamist) — but most reporters reserving their hottest takes for social media rather than their own outlets. For instance:

