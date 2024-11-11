Monday’s Headlines: Hochul’s No Political Veteran Edition

Yes, it's Veteran's Day, but we really wanted to give you a daily headlines roundup because of all the news that broke over the weekend.

It starts with Gov. Hochul's latest bizarre behavior regarding congestion pricing.

On Friday, Politico dropped the ultimate Somos bombshell: now that the elections were over, the gridlock governor is hoping to revive congestion pricing (and thwart our incoming president) with a $9 peak toll.

First, let's state the truth: There is nothing inherently wrong with a $9 congestion toll instead of a $15 peak toll: The governor's MTA and Traffic Mobility Review Board previously studied a toll at that price, before concluding that $15 is better. Streetsblog has reported extensively on the notion of a $9 toll, and agrees: $15 is better for traffic reduction, for the environment, for transit revenue and for reductions in road violence.

But $9 can do the job (though the devil is in the details).

The larger question, of course, is why are we here — four-and-a-half months after congestion pricing was supposed to start? If the governor on June 5 — when she "paused" congestion pricing — truly thought $15 was "too much" of a burden on drivers, she could have started the discussion about $9 right then. But she didn't, which is all the evidence you need that this was not about policy, but about politics.

And since it's about politics and the election is over, why not just unpause the toll now and avoid the risk of delay with the red-circled Jan. 20 date looming?

At least the local media called her out for her repeated failures:

Streetsblog reminded everyone that $9 isn't good enough.

The Times got around to that, too: "A lower toll would mean less revenue for the transit agency, and some projects might have to be set aside. It could also be less of a deterrent for drivers and, as a result, mean fewer benefits related to traffic and air quality would be produced."

Gothamist asked the important question: Would a new, lower toll delay implementation too long?

NY1's main contribution was quoting Council Speaker Adrienne Adams as saying she doesn't really want any toll at all and quoting teachers union president Michael Mulgrew cheering Trump's election as evidence that the nation has spoken about congestion pricing (huh?).

Hell Gate said the quiet part out loud: "Governor Hochul, Realizing She Has Mere Days to Fix the Congestion Pricing Mess She Made: How About $9???"

And the great Mara Gay, writing in the Times , reminded Hochul that she was "foolish" to shelve congestion pricing — and should now make its revival a symbol of how Democrats can rule effectively.

And as a reminder: Hochul's office has not updated her public schedule for the period since April 1, which is curious because that's when she was getting cold feet about congestion pricing. Don't worry, press corps, we've already FOIL'd for it.

In other news from a busy weekend: