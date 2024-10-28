Monday’s Headlines: Judge is Jury and Executioner Edition

The big news over the weekend was the story that a Queens judge had put a temporary hold on a Department of Transportation safety project through industrial Maspeth. Why? Because a handful of businesses complained that the DOT abused its authority to build protected bike lane in an area with lots of cycling, but not a lot of safety. (The Post and Gothamist covered it.)

We've seen these two-bit lawsuits before — and judges often agree to a brief pause to consider the law, which is that the DOT is completely in its power to make roadways safer. That's why these suits almost always fail in the end: The "community" that opposed the 14th Street busway (fail!). The "community" that opposed the Central Park West bike lane (fail!). The "business owners" who objected to a road diet on Morris Park Avenue (fail!).

Judge Lucindo Suarez said it best in his decision in the Morris Park case: "Section 2903 of the New York City Charter statutorily empowers the DOT Commissioner with broad discretion to promulgate rules and regulations for the conduct of vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the streets as may be necessary,"

There'll be a hearing on the merits in November. And that's when this case should be thrown out of court so the legal system can focus on real miscarriages of justice.

In other news: